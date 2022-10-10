Romania detected the Russian missiles that passed over Moldova

The radars of the Romanian Air Force detected the three Russian missiles that crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova on Monday morning, the Ministry of Defense announces in a statement, in which it also states that the targets did not pose any danger to the territory of Romania.

Air force radars followed the flight of the missiles for an hour and were able to establish that the projectiles that passed through the airspace of the Republic of Moldova were launched from the west of the Crimean Peninsula.

“The structures of the General Staff of the Air Force, which performs the permanent combat service for the surveillance of Romania’s airspace, detected on Monday, October 10, in the time interval 8.05-9.09, three aerial targets that evolved in the airspace related to the northwest basin of the Black Sea , to the airspace of Ukraine (Odessa and Vinnytsia regions). Air targets also flew over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.

From the analysis of the evolution trajectories and flight parameters, it turned out that the aerial targets were, most likely, cruise missiles launched from naval or land platforms in the west of the Crimean Peninsula.

The air targets in question did not pose a danger to Romania’s territory or to the safety of Romania’s and NATO’s air traffic,” the Ministry of Defense announced in a statement on Monday.

The radars of the Romanian Air Force are part of the national command and control system of Romania and NATO and ensure the information and early warning of the military and political decision-makers in Romania and in the Alliance, the release further says.

Three Russian missiles flew over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova on Monday morning, in the context of attacks on Ukrainian cities, the Ministry of Defense in Chisinau also announced. The specialized structures of the Ministry of Defense identified three aerial targets that flew over the country’s airspace between 8:33-9:02.