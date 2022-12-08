Romania does NOT enter Schengen, after Austria, the Netherlands voted against

Romania, which has been waiting for entry into Schengen for 11 years, does not enter the European area of ​​free movement this time either, although it had the support of 26 EU member states. Austria managed to block the favorable decision in the JHA Council, as unanimity is required for Schengen accession.

The Netherlands joined it, under the conditions in which it opposes the accession of Bulgaria, and the vote was given “together with Romania”. The Netherlands specified that it does not oppose Romania, but only Bulgaria, but because they are together, they vote against both.

The third country – Croatia – received a favorable vote for Schengen accession: from January 1 with the land borders, from March 1 with the air border.

President Iohannis: Romania won’t stop here. Schengen is our strategic goal

President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania deserved to receive a favorable vote in the JAI council today, for accession to Schengen, and that our country will not stop until it achieves this goal.

“Today’s lack of consensus regarding Romania’s accession to Schengen, against the backdrop of Austria’s opposition, is profoundly unfair for our country and Romanian citizens. Romania deserved to receive a favorable vote. It is confirmed by the solid data, the results of the recent evaluation missions of the member states and European institutions”, said Klaus Iohannis.

“A single member state has chosen to ignore these realities and block European unanimity, in an inexplicable and difficult way for the entire European Union to understand. Austria’s regrettable and unjustified attitude at today’s meeting risks affecting European unity and cohesion, which we need so much especially in the current geopolitical context,” he added.

“Romania will continue to act with responsibility, determination and good faith in the direction of strengthening the internal security of the European Union, as it has done so far. I thank all the member states and the European Commission who, recognizing Romania’s merits in securing the EU’s external border and in strengthening the European project, supported our country’s accession. The support and solidarity expressed today were impressive, reconfirming the appreciation that Romania enjoys in Europe”, President Iohannis pointed out.

“Dear Romanians, Romania does not stop here. Accession to Schengen is our strategic goal and we will not stop until we achieve it,” he concluded.

PM Ciuca: We do not understand Austria’s inflexible position. We will resume the Schengen accession process

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă says that Romania will resume the accession process to the Schengen Area, after its candidacy was rejected in the JHA Council. He expressed his disappointment at Austria’s refusal, which he considers unjustified because it was based on incorrect figures.

“As prime minister and a Romanian citizen, I would like to thank the European Commission, the European Parliament, and those from the European agencies who supported us vocally on the basis of solid facts and figures and who insisted that we find solutions together. All states agreed to open our doors for Schengen, with one unjustified exception, Austria. Unanimity was not possible because only one member state refused,” said Ciucă.

“This decision was based on data that Romania clearly categorized as deeply incorrect. We recognized the difficulties of the member states that are under migratory pressure and we marched towards finding solutions. We regret and frankly do not understand the inflexible position adopted by Austria”, he added.

“The stages completed in this relaunched accession process have confirmed that Romanian and European citizens can have confidence in how Romania ensures the protection of borders. Romania will continue to be constructive and work for a genuine European solution. Romania will resume the Schengen accession process. This remains the objective of our country”, the Romanian prime minister also said.

Romanian politicians retort

PNL MEP Vasile Blaga told DigiFM that Austria’s refusal to accept Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen Area will create frustration in the two countries, suggesting that the Minister of the Interior and the Austrian Chancellor are playing Russia’s games. “If someone wins from this position of theirs, it’s Putin,” he said.

“To be chancellor, to be interior minister, and to lie. Frontex says that Romania is doing its job brilliantly. Austria and Hungary don’t do it, Croatia doesn’t do it (…) I think they are both political little people because they resort to such lies”, says the former interior minister, about the migration issue raised by Austrian officials.

“Almost all, with few exceptions, Austrian politicians in the last 30 years, regardless of political color, after completing their mandate as chancellor, finance minister, or foreign minister, do not know how it happened that they are all employees of the various Russian companies, like that, by chance. That even the chancellor, after the war in Ukraine started, hastened to go to Putin. If someone wins from this position of theirs, Putin wins, because it will create frustration in both Romania and Bulgaria. You can’t help but ask yourself these questions“, Blaga added.

The Romanian Liberal MEP says that businessmen from Austria have benefited from a fair environment for doing business in Romania and that regardless “if Schengen is under discussion, it is not worth sitting on our knees.

PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu also says that it is “a free Christmas present for Vladimir Putin”.

“Austria’s unfair opposition is a free Christmas present for Vladimir Putin. European unity and stability received a hard blow today from a state that chose, in difficult times, to abandon its European comrades and serve – instead – the interests of Russia.It is clear that Austria has disconnected from Europe. There will certainly be consequences for Austria following this absurd vote! The European states will not forget that today’s decision of the right-wing Austrian government has serious effects on the European future.Romania does not need Austria’s permission! We just want to be treated fairly, with the respect due to any other European state!,” Ciolacu said.

The leader of the USR, Cătălin Drula, said that the decision of the JAI Council is a “deeply unfair” one, and the Minister of the Interior, Lucian Bode, should take responsibility for this failure and resign. “Romanians deserve to enter Schengen. They earned this right with a lot of work and seriousness. The position of the Austrian government will go down in history as an act of discrimination. The position of the EPP, the European party to which Klaus Iohannis and PNL belong, is also inexplicable. Yesterday, the head of the EPP stood shoulder to shoulder with the Austrian chancellor while he explained how he denies us a legitimate right, for reasons not related to Romania. Today must also be a moment of reflection for the old political class. It must reflect on the way Romania is seen and treated outside the borders”, wrote Cătălin Drula, on Thursday, on Facebook.

UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said in his turn that the blocking of Romania’s accession to Schengen by Austria is “a despicable decision”.

“Austria’s veto is an incorrect, immoral attitude, devoid of solid arguments, showing a despicable political game. Yes, it is a miserable decision against every Romanian citizen, against all communities in Romania, against common sense, against the laws governing freedom of movement within the European Union. Romania, for 11 years, meets all the criteria for joining the Schengen area, has the support of all member states and Austria, through this hypocritical decision, shows once again that common rules and values ​​can be violated.Romania will continue to fight for this right, it must do so with dignity, courage, without any compromise and without giving in to the miserable blackmail from Austria”, Kelemen Hunor argued.

EU Commissioner: I share your disappointment with you

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson declared herself disappointed by the vote of the JHA Council rejecting the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen. She sent a message to the citizens of the two countries: you deserve to be Schengen. And the Czech Minister of the Interior, Vit Rakusan, said that Romania and Bulgaria are ready to be welcomed into the common European space.

“From my point of view, Romania and Bulgaria are also ready to be members of Schengen and I thank these two countries for all their work, for everything they have done in the last year, in the last months, and I am convinced that their time will come soon ,” said Rakusan, whose country holds the EU presidency. I have a message for Romanian and Bulgarian citizens: you deserve to be welcomed in Schengen, to have access to the free movement zone. You have support from almost all member countries. I am disappointed and I think I share the disappointment with the citizens of Romania and Bulgaria”, European Commissioner Ylva Johansson also said.