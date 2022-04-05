Romania expels 10 Russian diplomats in response to the atrocities in Bucha, other Ukrainian places

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared as persona non gratae 10 representatives of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Romanian authorities have decided to declare as persons non gratae on Romanian territory 10 people working within the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, considering that their activities and actions contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. These elements were communicated to the Russian side today, April 5, 2022, on the occasion of the convening at the MFA headquarters, at the request of Minister Bogdan Aurescu, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Mr. Valery Kuzmin, Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs. On the occasion of the convocation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the firm condemnation of the crimes committed in Bucha and in other localities in Ukraine, for which the responsibility belongs to Russia”, says a MFA press release.

More than 120 Russian diplomats have been expelled from EU countries the past three days amid international outrage over crimes in the town of Bucha, while more than 250 Russian diplomats have been ousted from the Western states since February, when the Russian invasion in Ukraine started.

Denmark has expelled 15 Russian diplomats accused of espionage. The Copenhagen government’s decision is the latest in a series that has begun in recent weeks.

Denmark will expel 15 Russian intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. They pose a threat to our national security. It’s in our mutual interests to maintain diplomatic ties, but we will not accept Russian espionage on Danish soil. #dkpol — Jeppe Kofod (@JeppeKofod) April 5, 2022

Italy also announced on Tuesday the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats. At the same time, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said today that 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff would be expelled in response to alleged war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine.

Sweden has also announced that it will expel three Russian diplomats who have carried out “illegal operations” in the country. France announced the deportation of 35 people this morning, after Germany sent 40 Russian diplomats back to Moscow on Monday night over the Bucha massacre.

The highest-ranking expelled diplomat to date is the Russian ambassador to Vilnius.

Bulgaria had previously expelled the first secretary of the embassy in Sofia, accused of being involved in espionage.