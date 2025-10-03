Romania Exposes Russia’s Hybrid War: Cyberattacks, Propaganda

The Presidential Administration has made public the full report that President Nicușor Dan presented on Thursday to European leaders during a meeting of the European Political Community.

President Nicușor Dan said on Thursday that European leaders showed interest in the report entitled “Analysis on the Hybrid War Waged by the Russian Federation Against Romania.”

The main conclusion of the report is that an extensive disinformation infrastructure coordinated by the Russian Federation has been used since 2022 to create an anti-system perception, which was then shaped in key contexts such as the 2024 presidential elections. The report notes that this infrastructure operated on four levels: cyberattacks, covert destabilizing actions, political subversion, and disinformation and propaganda.

“Romania was the main target of extensive hybrid campaigns in the context of the 2024 elections, with hostile actors aiming to continuously shape public opinion, destabilize the government’s decision-making capacity, and dilute societal cohesion,” the report states in its opening section.

Cyberattacks

According to the report, Romania’s infrastructure “has been constantly targeted by cyberattacks coordinated by actors from the Russian Federation” since 2022. Romanian officials listed the following incidents: all Romanian airport websites were subjected to a DDoS attack in May 2022, claimed by the Russian hacker group Killnet; Russian cyberattacks intensified in 2024, with the most dangerous ones being ransomware attacks linked to Russian groups such as Lockbit, Lynx, Akira, and RansomHub. These targeted 13 public administration institutions, 12 transport companies, 17 banks, and others.

In 2024 alone, Romania faced 27 million cyber events, with more than 85,000 attacks taking place during the presidential elections. These attacks originated from 33 countries. During the elections, login credentials of employees from the Permanent Electoral Authority and the Central Electoral Bureau were compromised and published on Telegram or hacker forums. Entities from the Russian Federation also attempted to take control of around 10,000 surveillance cameras across five countries, including Romania.

Covert Destabilizing Actions

The report presented by Nicușor Dan also mentions that in 2024 “cases were recorded of foreign citizens, mainly from Latin America, who, under the coordination of individuals from the Russian Federation, entered Romania with the purpose of documenting various sites for later sabotage actions.”

One such case was that of a Colombian citizen, arrested by DIICOT and sentenced to six years in prison, who “entered Romania with the purpose of committing acts of diversion under the coordination of a person from Russia.” According to the report, “he intended to blow up several targets — a recyclable waste depot, two oil extraction wells, and a natural gas measuring station.” Similar cases involving Colombian nationals were reported in other European countries, such as Poland and the Czech Republic.

Political Subversion Through Extremist Organizations

“Hybrid warfare involves cultivating media networks, organizations, and domestic political resources in the target state, through which the narratives of the Russian Federation can be disseminated,” the report says.

Romanian officials note that extremist movements were exploited. “Within extremist communities, there was an increase in narratives and hate-inciting, violent messages associated with the campaign promoting the independent candidate, which created a climate of panic in society,” the report states.

It particularly points to threats centered around the idea of a general uprising, referencing the 1989 Revolution. The hashtag #revoluție, associated between December 6–8, 2024 with hashtags linked to Călin Georgescu, reached on December 7 around 1.8 million views and 176 video posts per day.

“Starting November 27, 2024, the promotion campaign of presidential candidate Călin Georgescu intensified within groups known for disseminating disinformation narratives, which served as a bridge between the pro-Russian community and other communities generating risks to public order (extremist, conspiracist groups),” the report notes.

The report also cites Horațiu Potra’s ties with the Russian Federation and recalls the meeting at the equestrian center (between Georgescu, Potra, Sechilă, and other collaborators), which prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office claim involved plans for a coup d’état. These details are also found in the charges filed by prosecutors.

Disinformation and Propaganda

The report refers to Russian websites also mentioned by prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office. Before the first round of the 2024 elections, Romania was exposed to hybrid threats through Russian platforms such as AdNow, MGID, or Geozo. These platforms promoted pro-Russian propaganda, which was then amplified through social media posts linked to candidate Călin Georgescu.

For example, publications associated with the Pravda sphere (a pro-Russian propaganda network in Europe) allegedly created several websites in Romania. On these sites, articles were published that justified the invasion of Ukraine, sought to weaken EU cohesion, and portrayed the Russian Federation as a potential partner. One of these websites included a QR code that redirected to Călin Georgescu’s official site.

The report also shows that in Romania another campaign was identified, in which Russian websites copied the sites of institutions and media outlets. This infrastructure was supported by another 2,000 Facebook pages that spread the content published on those sites.

“This method is commonly used in online disinformation campaigns to create and distribute false or manipulated information in such a way that it appears to come from credible sources,” the report says.

The report also addresses disinformation and propaganda spread on TikTok and Telegram.