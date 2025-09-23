Romania Extends Cap on Basic Product Markups Until March 2026

The leaders of the governing coalition decided on Tuesday to extend the cap on commercial markups for basic products for another six months, until the end of March 2026, according to media sources. The decision comes after more than two weeks of disputes within the coalition over this issue, following PSD’s persistent calls for an extension, while Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan initially opposed it.

Over the past two weeks, PSD had strongly pushed for the extension of the commercial markup cap on basic products, a measure originally introduced in June 2023 by the government led by Marcel Ciolacu. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan disagreed, arguing that during the last extension in June 2025, the government had decided it would be the final time the measure would be extended.

The measure capping the commercial markup on basic products was due to expire on September 30, unless extended. The PSD had announced that if the measure was not extended by the Government, it would submit a bill to Parliament to make this happen.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan met with representatives of retailers on Friday to discuss capping the commercial markup on basic foods. Retailers conveyed during the meeting that they do not agree with state intervention in the economy, and therefore with capping the commercial markup on food products, the Government stated.

Several voices from the PSD have said that the party does not agree with the interruption of this measure. The Secretary General of the Government, Ștefan Radu Oprea (PSD), stated in a Facebook post that the price cap on basic food should be maintained as it has already proven its efficiency, and that abandoning the cap would significantly affect Romanians with low incomes. MP Mihai Fifor claimed that the subject was not discussed in the coalition, and the only discussion was within the cabinet of ministers, and Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu (PSD) opposed it.

Extending the cap would not have an impact on the budget, PSD sources told mass media, as it concerns the commercial mark-up – that is, the trader’s profit. According to the cited sources, if the measure is not extended, this will be reflected in inflation, which will increase by 2-3%. Inflation, measured by the National Institute of Statistics through the Consumer Price Index, rose to almost 10% in August.

During the meeting at Cotroceni Palace, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan also complained that he does not have support for the reforms he proposes and that regarding many decisions that the Executive must make, he is alone.

President Nicusor Dan Urges Coalition Leaders to Resolve Their Internal Disputes

President Nicușor Dan said after meeting with the leaders of the governing coalition on Tuesday at Cotroceni Palace that it “will continue its activity in its current formula” and asked the governing parties to resolve their differences. “Romanians have made sacrifices in recent years, going through crises that they did not cause,” the head of state added.

ChatGPT said: At the Cotroceni meeting, the head of state “mediated a necessary dialogue to strengthen the country’s political and economic stability,” the Presidential Administration said in a press release. The discussions were constructive, and the president emphasized the importance of maintaining coalition unity and continuing the reforms pledged to citizens. The leaders of the governing parties committed to managing differences of opinion through dialogue and responsibility, in the public interest, the statement added. “Romanians have made sacrifices in recent years, facing crises they did not cause. I understand the legitimate frustrations of those who had to be supportive again. However, today the data shows an improvement in the budget situation, and we are in a clear stabilization process,” said Nicușor Dan. Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare presented the latest budget execution data at Tuesday’s meeting at Cotroceni, ahead of the upcoming budget revision. Economic indicators show positive trends, allowing the government program to continue without jeopardizing macroeconomic balances, according to the press release. “The President of Romania reaffirmed the presidential institution’s support for essential reforms in all social sectors, reforms expected by citizens and undertaken by the current parliamentary majority. The governing coalition will continue its work in the current format, with the clear objective of implementing the measures outlined in the government program for which it received Parliament’s trust,” the statement concluded.

List of Products Subject to Markup Cap

Seventeen categories of products and foods have their commercial markup capped at a maximum of 5%:

Plain white bread, 300–500 grams, without specialties

Jam up to 350 grams

Cow’s milk for consumption, 1 liter, 1.5% fat, excluding UHT

Bulk cow’s telemea cheese

Plain cow’s milk yogurt, 3.5% fat, up to 200 grams

White wheat flour “000” up to 1 kg

Cornmeal up to 1 kg

Medium-sized chicken eggs

Sunflower oil up to 2 liters

Fresh chicken meat – Under this emergency ordinance, chicken meat includes: whole chicken, chicken cuts, whole chicken legs with bone, and chicken wings, standard version

Fresh pork meat – Under this emergency ordinance, pork meat includes: pork cuts, pork leg with and without bone, pork shoulder

Bulk fresh vegetables – Under this emergency ordinance, bulk fresh vegetables include: tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, dried beans, carrots, Bianca bell peppers, capia peppers, garlic

Bulk fresh fruits – Under this emergency ordinance, bulk fresh fruits include: red apples, Golden apples, plums, pears, table grapes

Fresh white potatoes, bulk

White granulated sugar up to 1 kg

Sour cream, 12% fat

Butter up to 250 grams