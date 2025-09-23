Romania Extends Cap on Basic Product Markups Until March 2026

The leaders of the governing coalition decided on Tuesday to extend the cap on commercial markups for basic products for another six months, until the end of March 2026, according to media sources. The decision comes after more than two weeks of disputes within the coalition over this issue, following PSD’s persistent calls for an extension, while Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan initially opposed it.
Over the past two weeks, PSD had strongly pushed for the extension of the commercial markup cap on basic products, a measure originally introduced in June 2023 by the government led by Marcel Ciolacu. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan disagreed, arguing that during the last extension in June 2025, the government had decided it would be the final time the measure would be extended.
The measure capping the commercial markup on basic products was due to expire on September 30, unless extended. The PSD had announced that if the measure was not extended by the Government, it would submit a bill to Parliament to make this happen.
Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan met with representatives of retailers on Friday to discuss capping the commercial markup on basic foods. Retailers conveyed during the meeting that they do not agree with state intervention in the economy, and therefore with capping the commercial markup on food products, the Government stated.
Several voices from the PSD have said that the party does not agree with the interruption of this measure. The Secretary General of the Government, Ștefan Radu Oprea (PSD), stated in a Facebook post that the price cap on basic food should be maintained as it has already proven its efficiency, and that abandoning the cap would significantly affect Romanians with low incomes. MP Mihai Fifor claimed that the subject was not discussed in the coalition, and the only discussion was within the cabinet of ministers, and Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu (PSD) opposed it.
Extending the cap would not have an impact on the budget, PSD sources told mass media, as it concerns the commercial mark-up – that is, the trader’s profit. According to the cited sources, if the measure is not extended, this will be reflected in inflation, which will increase by 2-3%. Inflation, measured by the National Institute of Statistics through the Consumer Price Index, rose to almost 10% in August.
During the meeting at Cotroceni Palace, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan also complained that he does not have support for the reforms he proposes and that regarding many decisions that the Executive must make, he is alone.
President Nicusor Dan Urges Coalition Leaders to Resolve Their Internal Disputes
President Nicușor Dan said after meeting with the leaders of the governing coalition on Tuesday at Cotroceni Palace that it “will continue its activity in its current formula” and asked the governing parties to resolve their differences. “Romanians have made sacrifices in recent years, going through crises that they did not cause,” the head of state added.
List of Products Subject to Markup Cap
Seventeen categories of products and foods have their commercial markup capped at a maximum of 5%:
-
Plain white bread, 300–500 grams, without specialties
-
Jam up to 350 grams
-
Cow’s milk for consumption, 1 liter, 1.5% fat, excluding UHT
-
Bulk cow’s telemea cheese
-
Plain cow’s milk yogurt, 3.5% fat, up to 200 grams
-
White wheat flour “000” up to 1 kg
-
Cornmeal up to 1 kg
-
Medium-sized chicken eggs
-
Sunflower oil up to 2 liters
-
Fresh chicken meat – Under this emergency ordinance, chicken meat includes: whole chicken, chicken cuts, whole chicken legs with bone, and chicken wings, standard version
-
Fresh pork meat – Under this emergency ordinance, pork meat includes: pork cuts, pork leg with and without bone, pork shoulder
-
Bulk fresh vegetables – Under this emergency ordinance, bulk fresh vegetables include: tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, dried beans, carrots, Bianca bell peppers, capia peppers, garlic
-
Bulk fresh fruits – Under this emergency ordinance, bulk fresh fruits include: red apples, Golden apples, plums, pears, table grapes
-
Fresh white potatoes, bulk
-
White granulated sugar up to 1 kg
-
Sour cream, 12% fat
-
Butter up to 250 grams
