Romania has a new NATO ambassador

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the accreditation of Dănuţ-Sebastian Neculăescu as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Romania to NATO and Head of the Permanent Delegation of Romania to NATO, informs the Presidential Administration.

Dănuț Sebastian Neculăescu, 46 years old, is Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, career diplomat and has been working in the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs since October 2002, according to the CV published on the MFA website.

During 2017-2019, he held the position of Secretary of State for Eastern Neighborhood Relations and Global Multilateral Relations. During his diplomatic career he held responsibilities both in the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in the foreign diplomatic service.

Between April and July 2017, he served as a state counselor in the Prime Minister’s own working apparatus. Previously, from June 2016 until April 2017, he held the position of Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs and, subsequently, for Regional Affairs within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has contributed to deepening the strategic dialogue with the United States, including by participating in consultations at the Fifth Meeting of the Task Force for the Implementation of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

At the same time, among the main lines of mandate was the consolidation of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova.

From August 2015 to June 2016, he held the position of Director General for Strategic Affairs, and from October 2011 to January 2013 and November 2013 to August 2015, respectively, he served as Director of Security Policy. From these positions he contributed to the preparation of the NATO Summits in the USA (Chicago – 2012), Great Britain (New Port – 2014), as well as to the development of Romania’s strategic partnerships on the security dimension with the USA, Poland and Turkey.

Between May 2009 and September 2011, he was the Deputy Permanent Representative of Romania to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), based in Vienna, and the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBTO).

Previously, from March 2004 to December 2006, he served as Chief of Staff and later Director of the OSCE Directorate for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 2002 and 2004, he served as an adviser to the Cabinet of Ministers and as Secretary III, then Secretary II, in the Political Analysis and Planning Directorate, and in the NATO Directorate within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He graduated the Faculty of Political and Administrative Sciences of the University of Bucharest and the Faculty of Law at Nicolae Titulescu University, Bucharest.

He graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2002), the British Diplomatic Academy (2002) and the NATO College in Rome (2003).