Romania has withdrawn all its diplomats from Kiev

All the staff of the Romanian Embassy in Kiev was brought to Romania, the repatriation operation ending on Saturday.

Subsequently, the activity of the Romanian Embassy in Kiev has been suspended, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the MFA, the repatriation to Romania of the staff of the Romanian Embassy in Kiev was successfully completed, following a sustained inter-institutional effort. Consequently, the activity of the Romanian Embassy in Kiev was suspended.

Likewise, the activity of the Consulate General in Odessa continues to be suspended, the staff of this consular office being also repatriated safely to an earlier date.

The MFA states that it has decided to withdraw diplomatic and consular staff in the context of the escalating security situation in Ukraine in general and in Kiev in particular.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that, at this moment, at the consular offices in Chernivtsi and Solotvino, the activity is still carried out in normal parameters, with all the staff.

The MFA resumes the request to all Romanian citizens who are in Ukraine to notify, as a matter of urgency, the contact details of their presence in this country through the platform www.econsulat.ro (https://www.econsulat.ro/CetateniRomaniInregistrati/Inregistreaza) or at 0040751084537, a phone line for consular requests and protection.