Romania Helps Moldova Enough on EU Path, Inscop Survey Finds

According to an Inscop Research survey, 7 out of 10 Romanians believe that Romania is doing enough to help the Republic of Moldova on its path to European Union integration.

72.8% of Romanians say that Romania is doing enough to support Moldova’s EU bid (compared to 56.3% in July 2015), while 16.5% think the opposite (compared to 29.6% in July 2015), and 10.7% don’t know or don’t answer. Those who believe Romania is doing enough include: 69% of PSD voters, 85% of PNL voters, 79% of USR voters, and 72% of AUR voters, as well as 76% of men and 70% of women; 63% of young people under 30, 75% of those aged 30–44, 69% of people aged 45–59, and 79% of those over 60; 62% of respondents with primary education, 78% with secondary education, 73% with higher education; 76% of Bucharest residents, 75% of those in large urban areas (over 90,000 residents), 78% in small towns, and 68% in rural areas; 73% of public-sector employees and 77% of private-sector workers.

Those who believe Romania is not doing enough include: 12% of PSD voters, 9% of PNL voters, 12% of USR voters, and 22% of AUR voters, as well as 17% of men and 16% of women; 28% of young people under 30, 13% of those aged 30–44, 18% of those aged 45–59, and 12% of those over 60; 27% of respondents with primary education, 13% with secondary education, 11% with higher education; 10% of Bucharest residents, 14% of those in large urban areas, 15% in small towns, and 20% in rural areas; 19% of public-sector employees and 14% of private-sector workers.

40.4% of respondents believe Moldova’s EU integration depends more on the help of Romania and other European states (compared to 46% in July 2015). 50.9% believe it depends more on the will of Moldovan citizens and politicians to pursue integration (compared to 40.5% in July 2015). 8.7% did not answer. Those who think Moldova’s integration depends more on external help include: 48% of PSD voters, 41% of PNL voters, 38% of USR voters, and 46% of AUR voters, as well as 40% of men and 41% of women; 50% of young people under 30, 39% of those aged 30–44, 42% of those aged 45–59, and 36% of those over 60; 49% of respondents with primary education, 40% with secondary, 31% with higher education; 35% of Bucharest residents, 45% of those in large urban areas, 38% in small towns, and 40% in rural areas; 40% of public-sector employees and 44% of private-sector workers.

Those who think Moldova’s integration depends more on the will of its own citizens and politicians include: 43% of PSD voters, 56% of PNL voters, 59% of USR voters, and 47% of AUR voters, as well as 53% of men and 49% of women; 45% of young people under 30, 53% of those aged 30–44, 47% of those aged 45–59, and 56% of those over 60; 35% of respondents with primary education, 54% with secondary, 64% with higher education; 55% of Bucharest residents, 48% in large urban areas, 56% in small towns, and 49% in rural areas; 55% of public-sector employees and 50% of private-sector workers.

“Improvement of bilateral relations”

“The Informat.ro-INSCOP Barometer data show a significant increase, over the past 10 years, in the share of those who believe Romania is doing enough to help Moldova in its EU accession process. This perception reflects the considerable improvement in bilateral relations over the past decade, amid Romania’s consistent support for Moldova’s European project. On the other hand, the share of those who believe Moldova’s EU integration depends more on the will of its own citizens and politicians, rather than Romania’s or other states’ help, has also grown significantly. This perception highlights the historic importance of next Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Moldova, a vote essential for the well-being and security of all its citizens. Russia’s massive investments in hybrid destabilization and disinformation campaigns aimed at derailing Moldova’s European course confirm the crucial importance of Sunday’s vote,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of Inscop Research.

The Informat.ro – INSCOP Research Barometer is a monthly opinion poll carried out by Inscop Research on behalf of the news platform Informat.ro in partnership with the Strategic Thinking Group think-tank.

Data was collected between September 1–9, 2025. Research method: questionnaire-based interviews.