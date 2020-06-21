Romania-Hungary new row on new border crossing point. Hungarian FM calls President Iohannis ‘extremist’ and ‘anti-Magyar’

After Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had filed a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court against the law on the establishment of a new border crossing point between Romanian and Hungary, between Kubekhaza and Beba Veche, Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page on Friday that “the President of Romania is an extremist anti-Hungarian politician.”

According to Szijjarto, Klaus Iohannis “is constantly involving Hungary and the Hungarian government in the Romanian election campaign,” claiming that by the referral to CCR, the Romanian head of state “intentionally harms the cooperation between Hungarians and Romanians,” hampering a cause that is important for both the Hungarian and the Romanian people.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that the border crossing points between the two countries are important not only symbolically, but also in practice, bringing communities on both sides of the border closer and making the daily lives of those living in the border area easier. “To veto the establishment of a new border crossing means nothing more and nothing less than deliberately impeding the rapprochement between the two nations,” said Peter Szijjarto, while adding that the Executive in Budapest still wants to develop bilateral relations, as this is also in the interest of Hungarians living in Transylvania and the Szeklerland.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has also promptly replied to Szijjarto’s statement, saying that it “took note with great surprise of the completely unjustified, disproportionate and out of context” reaction of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

MAE labelled as “unacceptable and disrespectful the language that the Hungarian dignitary used in reference to the Romanian head of state”.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry explained that President Iohannis’ decision to file a constitutionality challenge with the Constitutional Court on the above-mentioned border crossing “has nothing to do with the actual opening of the border crossing point and is in no way directed against Hungary or the Hungarian minority in Romania,” but it is “based on the need to comply with the constitutional provisions regarding the separation of powers in the state, because, according to the Romanian law, the initiative to start negotiations for an international agreement belongs exclusively to the Executive and it cannot be decided through any law.”

“The removal from the context of the real intentions of the Romanian side also shows the lack of adequate information and documentation of the Hungarian side regarding the motivation of the notification of unconstitutionality, which is otherwise publicly available,” reads MAE press release.