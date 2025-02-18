Interim President Ilie Bolojan is going to Paris on Wednesday for a new meeting on the war in Ukraine, with Romania being invited by the French side, according to official sources. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a press release that new meetings are coming up in which Romania will participate.

Acting President Ilie Bolojan is set to participate in a new round of talks between European leaders on the situation in the war in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that the meeting in Paris on February 17 was initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron in a format known as “Weimar Plus”, which included the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission, the Secretary General of NATO and a number of heads of state and government of European countries that are major supporters of Ukraine.

“Romania, in its dual capacity—as the European neighbor with the longest border with Ukraine and as a country that has consistently provided multidimensional support (humanitarian, economic, and military) to its neighbor since the beginning—has a direct interest in the continued collective European and Euro-Atlantic support for Ukraine in response to the brutal and illegal war of aggression by the Russian Federation. This message was clearly conveyed to the participants, primarily to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, through diplomatic efforts,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Additionally, Romania was represented at the meeting through Poland, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union. Regional formats, such as those proposed and supported by Romania, including the B9 or the Three Seas Initiative, are common practice.

France intends to host a second meeting on Wednesday, focused on Ukraine and European security. This time, it has invited European countries and Canada, which were not present at Monday’s summit in Paris, Reuters reported, as cited by Agerpres.

Two diplomatic sources stated that the invited countries include Norway, Canada, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Romania, Sweden, and Belgium. Some countries may participate via videoconference, according to two diplomats.

Leaders from Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark gathered in Paris on Monday at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, alongside EU leadership and the NATO Secretary General, to discuss the latest developments regarding Ukraine in the context of peace initiatives launched by the new U.S. administration.

According to EU officials, some countries were dissatisfied that the meeting was limited to certain leaders and was not a summit of the entire European Union.