US Independence Day marked in Bucharest. Charge d’affaires: Romania is one of America’s strongest and most dedicated Allies. PM Ciuca: U.S. – Romania’s closest military ally

Speaking to the present, David Muniz referred to the security situation. “Seventy-nine years ago, our nations were on opposite sides of the conflict which then tore the world in two. As we are all well aware, we remained ideological foes for decades after that, separated by yet another murderous shadow cast by the Kremlin, the impenetrable Iron Curtain. And yet today… Romania is one of America’s strongest and most dedicated Allies”, he underlined.
Romanian PM: United States remains Romania’s closest military ally
In his turn, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, attending the Independence Day reception organized by the US Embassy, stated that the United States remains Romania’s closest military ally, just as NATO remains the main guarantor of peace and security for all its members, adding that it welcomes the US’ decision to increase the American presence in Romania with another 5,000 troops.
“Today we celebrate 246 years since the birth of a nation that over time has inspired many others to follow its path to self-determination, the promotion and protection of democracy and human rights. We are witnessing today, not far from our borders, to the fight of the Ukrainian people for their own freedom and for their foreign policy and security choices. We all hoped that wars in Europe are a thing of the past, that we have reached a stage where we have become able to resolve our misunderstandings in an exclusively peaceful way. Russia’s unprovoked, illegal and unjustified aggression against Ukraine is once again trying to replace the rule of law with the law of force. The best way to respond to such a challenge is to act together, united, as one Euro-Atlantic community of values and ideals. Romania is and will remain a firm supporter of transatlantic unity,” Ciuca pointed out.
“I welcome on this occasion the US’ decision to supplement the presence of American troops in Romania with another 5,000 servicemen, concrete proof offered at the right time regarding the solidity of the guarantees that Romania benefits from within our Strategic Partnership”, he added.
The Romanian premier also mentioned the economic cooperation as another pillar of the Partnership with the USA.
“Last year, bilateral trade reached a new all-time high. Companies such as Bitdefender and UiPath, both founded in Romania, have already made their mark in the United States and are examples of Romania’s potential and know-how. We hope that other Romanian companies will follow their example soon”, the PM said, while vowing the Romanian Government will ensure the necessary conditions for “entrepreneurs to prosper”.
“The fact that in June the Council of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development approved the Roadmap for Romania’s accession to this organization is, in my opinion, a recognition of the progress already made in this regard,” PM Ciuca pointed out, also welcoming another recent U.S. decision to allot USD 14 million for a new stage of the modular reactor program in Romania.
“As part of the commitment of our country and the United States to cooperate to strengthen transatlantic strategic resilience, the Romanian Government will continue to implement the most important joint projects in the energy field. This will allow Romania not only to achieve energy independence – more importantly in the current geopolitical context – but it will also provide us with the opportunity to contribute to regional and European energy security”, the Romanian PM said. According to Ciuca, Romania and the U.S. have enhance their partnership in the renewable energy sector.
Ciuca also noted that the visa waiver program should become possible as soon as possible. “The Romanian Government will continue to work with US counterparts to make the accession to the visa waiver program, which is a common goal of both Romania and the United States, possible as soon as possible,” he said.
The head of the Government in Bucharest voiced hope that the progress made in the cooperation between the two countries will further increase in the upcoming years, stressing that “the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States will continue to make a significant positive contribution at bilateral, regional and transatlantic level”.
