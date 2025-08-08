Romania Joins EU, US in Securing Vital Submarine Cables

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces that Romania is joining the Joint Declaration on the Security and Resilience of Submarine Cables in a Global Digitalized World, in coordination with the USA and EU partners. “As a country located on the Black Sea and a regional technology hub, Romania is directly interested in protecting submarine cables,” stated Foreign Minister Oana Ţoiu.

Given the increase in sabotage incidents, cyberattacks, and other forms of hybrid campaigns targeting critical infrastructure, the Declaration aims to align concrete actions focused on protecting these vital infrastructures, according to an MAE statement.

This decision reflects topics discussed during the bilateral meeting last week between Foreign Minister Oana Ţoiu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “As a country located on the Black Sea and a regional technology hub, Romania is directly interested in protecting submarine cables and thus joins its partners from the European Union and the United States of America,” said Foreign Minister Oana Ţoiu, quoted in the statement.

Supporting this Joint Declaration aligns with Romania’s ongoing concerns regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation at the global, European, and regional levels, including in the Black Sea region. The protection of critical submarine infrastructure is an international priority, especially given that incidents damaging such structures have highlighted their vulnerabilities to potential physical and hybrid attacks, MAE noted.

Romania is preparing major energy projects in the near future. According to the same source, Romania has been an active participant in efforts to protect critical submarine infrastructure within NATO and the European Union and will continue to contribute to strengthening submarine infrastructure protection in the Black Sea, both through international organizations and by implementing commitments made by NATO leaders at the Washington Summit.

“These efforts are all the more necessary as Romania aims to develop and complete large-scale energy projects soon, which will help reduce Romania’s energy dependence, as well as that of the European Union and other countries in the wider Black Sea region,” added MAE.

At the same time, Romania continues other related actions to strengthen freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea, such as participating in the Counteraction Measure Task Group initiative alongside Turkey and Bulgaria. This initiative aims to identify and neutralize drifting mines in the Black Sea.

Romania remains committed to protecting critical infrastructure and promoting a coherent strategy for regional and global security in the face of new digital and geopolitical challenges, MAE representatives emphasized.

Submarine cables, which carry 99% of intercontinental internet traffic and are vital for energy transmission, face increasing security and resilience challenges, which include physical damage (intentional or unintentional), cyber threats, and vulnerabilities in the supply chain and high-risk suppliers. To address these issues, a multi-faceted approach involving enhanced cooperation, strategic planning, and investment is needed