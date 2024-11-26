The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) will ask the European Commission to open an investigation targeting the TikTok platform, following the results of the first round of the presidential elections, with the surprise victory of Călin Georgescu. His victory was largely attributed to a campaign conducted on TikTok.

The President of the CNA, Monica Gubernat, announced at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting of the Council that the institution will notify the European Commission, according to the Media Page.

“There are systemic problems that any platform must combat and let’s see what TikTok has done in this regard. All these platforms must report to the European Commission the measures they are taking to combat these systemic risks. At this moment, I believe that we have a systemic risk regarding political advertising, given that TikTok has assumed that it does not do political advertising and I would ask you to take into account the BEC’s decision to ban Mr. Călin Georgescu’s materials in this notification. In addition, if we could contact the people at Expert Forum because they have done some analyses that we would like to attach if they also agree”, said Gubernat.

CNA Vice President Valentin Jucan stated on his Facebook page that, given the suspicions of manipulation of public opinion through inappropriate use of the Tik Tok platform and the lack of transparency in the management of political content, the Directorate General for Communication Networks, Content and Technology of the European Commission will be notified.

USR notifies six state institutions

The USR candidate in the presidential elections, Elena Lasconi, also stated that anything she posts online receives comments from fake accounts “saying they will vote for Călin Georgescu and some curses” and called on the intelligence services to check her opponent’s electoral campaign.

“We have notified all six state institutions that deal with this. We have appealed to the SRI because it deals with cybersecurity. It is important to find out the opinion of the services in Romania“, said Elena Lasconi in a press conference organized on Tuesday.

Asked about how the notifications to the intelligence services were made, the USR candidate said that there were requests from the legal department, in addition to the public appeal, and legal steps will be taken.

“SRI should have had signals that this was happening, we are not playing around. I don’t know why we don’t have this information and why Elena Lasconi has to come with information to the SRI”, said Elena Lasconi.

Ciolacu: Follow the money

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the source of funding for presidential candidate Călin Georgescu’s online campaign, including on TikTok, must be tracked. He said the law sets limits on online spending, with the money used being “much more than planned.” “This means that the source of funding was external,” Ciolacu added. He said it was “the authorities’ job” to verify.

“One obvious thing, which I know, you know, your viewers know. It’s a system, I don’t know how legal it is, I understand how the system was used. The source of funding, in my opinion, is to be tracked, ‘follow the money’ (ed.). Not all parties did this, because the law provides for some ceilings for online expenses, the money used in what happened is much more than what was provided for. This means that the source of funding was external. I’m not a prosecutor and I’m not a judge. It’s not my job, that’s the job of the other authorities.”

Regarding the ban on Tik Tok in Romania, Ciolacu said that he lived during communism and doesn’t think we need to create precedents of this kind.

Vlogger Faiar: It’s not possible without money

Silviu Istrate, known as Faiăr, who is followed by several hundred thousand people online, talks about the campaign that propelled Călin Georgescu on TikTok. He claims that “there is no logical explanation” for the success of his campaign, which led to the presence of “a Putinist legionnaire in the second round.” The vlogger, known online for his political commentary, told Digi24 that there is no logical explanation for the success of Georgescu’s campaign, but “there must be something in between.” Independent presidential candidate Călin Georgescu declared that he did not invest any money in the electoral campaign. However, in just 3 weeks, his online posts went viral, convincing over 2 million Romanians to vote. “This man declared that he did not invest any money in his campaign, but he still managed to mobilize so many people so quickly. We have parties that invest tens of millions of euros in communication, but this is how one man managed to achieve what all the parties combined failed to achieve, if we think about the media impact and the impact on the vote. I say that it is not possible without money. When a user’s post is a paid promotion, he has the duty to mark his content as such,” the vlogger also said.

