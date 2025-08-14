Romania Moves to Halt Overcontracted PNRR Projects

The Bolojan government has initiated an emergency ordinance to resolve the “massive overcontracting” of PNRR projects by previous governments. The substantiation note of the draft GEO shows that there is a “systemic, imminent and exceptionally serious fiscal risk”, given that the projects require co-financing from the budget. The government proposes through this draft GEO to stop PNRR projects that cannot be completed by August 31, 2026, as well as to stop any new projects from the Anghel Saligny program.

The Government discussed on Thursday, in first reading, a draft Emergency Ordinance on the limitation of projects financed through the PNRR. Dragoș Pîslaru, the Minister of European Funds, announced that the Executive will abandon projects for which there is still no order to start work. “The draft EGO clearly states that for projects for which we do not even have an order to start work, it is natural to abandon them,” said the Minister of European Funds, in a press statement, held at the end of the Government meeting. He specified that “we must focus our resources on more advanced projects.”

Also, projects that have a degree of completion of up to 30% in terms of physical progress will be suspended. “These are in their early stages and there is a major risk of not being completed,” explained Pîslaru. According to him, these projects with a physical degree of completion of up to 30% will not be abandoned, but will be temporarily suspended. In return, projects with an implementation stage of over 30% will be financed. “We will complete these projects and they will become a priority for finding alternative sources of financing,” the Minister of European Projects also said. For his part, Development Minister Cseke Attila said that the PNRR is not stopping funding for ongoing projects, but only for those that do not yet have a financing contract or have not gone through a tender procedure, according to a Government statement. The Ministry of Development, which manages most investment contracts on the PNRR, currently has 6,055 contracts, of which 5,282 contracts, representing 87% of total investments, have already started. These investments are moving forward, said Cseke Attila. In contrast, 773 contracts, or 13%, for which investment has not started and not a single euro has been paid on the construction side, will no longer be financed. This prioritization takes place given that the remaining period for the implementation of the PNRR projects is only one year. “There is simply no more time physically for these investments to be completed,” said the minister. The thorny issue of over-contracting

An over-contracting of 10-15% is normal, to cover the situation in which some projects fail. But the PSD-PNL governments led by former prime ministers Nicolae Ciucă and Marcel Ciolacu reached an over-contracting of almost 100% on some components of the PNRR, which put unprecedented pressure on the state budget.

Over-contracting can generate pressure on supporting expenditures from the state budget, in the form of obligations to ensure co-financing, VAT and to cover possible ineligible expenses, having the potential to become a source of accentuating the fiscal crisis, the government also shows in the preamble of the draft GEO.

Romania had a budget deficit of 9.3% of GDP last year, which makes it impossible to finance some over-contracted projects from the PNRR from the state budget. The draft GEO, put on the agenda of Thursday’s meeting, suspends projects from the PNRR that cannot be completed by the deadline of August 31, 2026 and prohibits state institutions and companies from opening new tenders or projects.

Anghel Saligny project limited

The draft GEO also provides for the limitation of projects financed from the “Anghel Saligny” program, the National Local Development Program and the National Construction Program.

At Anghel Saligny, the total program is 66 billion lei, with 5,758 investment objectives approved, of which 4,375 objectives worth 52 billion lei have been contracted, Cseke Attila specified. According to the minister, 1,383 investments worth 14 billion lei have not been contracted so far. For these, there will be no possibility of concluding new contracts.

For next year, the Government will work on a system that will provide predictability to all UATs that have investments in Anghel Saligny.

“In 2026, 2027 and 2028, each UAT will know for each investment how much money is allocated from the state budget,” said the Minister of Development. Next year, the possibility of concluding financing contracts will open, but on the condition that the execution of the works begins in 2027, “to relieve this period in which we have a peak of investments on the PNRR”, the minister added.

Also, for the investments carried out by the National Investment Company (CNI), as in the case of Anghel Saligny, no new contracts for the execution of works will be concluded, nor will technical and economic indicators for new investments be approved. At the CNI, 1,217 contracts are ongoing, with an open construction site.

PM Bolojan meets the mayors

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, along with several government ministers, met with representatives of the Association of Romanian Communes at Victoria Palace on Thursday.

In this context, Development Minister Cseke Attila explained that construction sites that have already been opened for works financed from the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) will not be closed. Cseke Attila says, however, that in the case of those projects that have obtained funding through the PNRR but have not yet started the works, the money will be lost. However, the mayors expressed their dissatisfaction with the blocking of investment projects. They asked the Executive to cover part of the local expenses, such as teachers’ transportation and personal assistants’ salaries at a rate of 100%. At the end of the meeting, Emil Drăghici, president of the association of communes in the country, told Digi24.ro that the prime minister told them that “it’s not possible, because the Ministry of Finance doesn’t want it.” “As if the ministry were aliens in relation to the government,” the mayor said. “We found bad faith. We did not ask for extra money, we asked for a rethink of how to allocate financial resources. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan told us that it is not possible, because the Ministry of Finance does not want it. As if the ministry were extraterrestrial in relation to the government,” explained Emil Drăghici. The president of the Association of Communes of Romania says that, in discussions with the prime minister, he requested reimbursement from Bucharest for teachers’ transportation costs — which many local officials refuse to cover from the local budget — as well as full payment of salaries for personal assistants. “Why not transfer the entire amount to the state budget? There would be a single credit authorizing officer. That’s the bad faith. We are not asking for one extra leu; we are asking for a new way of thinking about the allocation of financial resources. The same thing is happening with a series of education expenses. The costs for teachers’ transportation were included in the law to be covered by the ministry, but through two emergency ordinances they were shifted to the local level. (…) I believe we will still amend the ordinance sent by the Ministry of Development, because Minister Cseke will accept certain amendments,” the mayor added. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Labor Florin Manole, Deputy Prime Minister Tánczos Barna, and Minister of Development Cseke Attila. Sources told Digi24.ro that the local officials expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of funds in the “Anghel Saligny” program and the risk of PNRR projects being suspended, according to a proposal from the Ministry of European Funds. In this context, Dan Cârlan, president of the National Solidarity Union of Communes and Towns of Romania, announced at the end of the meeting that municipalities across the country will go on general strike on September 8. On the other hand, the Executive stated that it had analyzed reducing expenditures by cutting positions in local public administration, discussing investment projects, as well as property taxes. In this context, the Government says, Minister of Development Cseke Attila emphasized that PNRR funding will not be stopped for any project where work has already begun. “All ongoing PNRR projects — those for which construction sites have been opened — will move forward. The claim that the PNRR is stopping is false. It is true, however, that projects whose work has not yet started will not receive PNRR funding,” explained the Minister of Development. Minister Cseke Attila recently announced that the local administration reform provides for the reduction of over 40,000 positions, which would generate annual savings of 2.2 billion lei.