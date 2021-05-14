Romania names a woman as the new ambassador to Germany

President Klaus Iohannis has signed new decrees on Friday to name several ambassadors, appointing a woman as the new ambassador of Romania to Germany, Adriana-Loreta Stănescu, who, although a career diplomat, has not held such an office so far.

At the same time, Romania’s former ambassador to U.S and ex-SRI director, George Maior has been sent as ambassador to Jordan.

Adriana-Loreta Stănescu, born in 1968, was director general of the Department for Liaisons with the Eastern Vicinity within the Romanian Foreign Ministry (since 2017) and she was also first collaborator at the Romanian Embassy in Vienna (2003-2009). She worked at Romania’s Embassy in Berlin from 2011 to 2016.

The new Romanian ambassador in Berlin knows German and English languages. She replaces journalist Emil Hurezeanu who ended his term in Berlin and was named Romania’s ambassador to Austria.

Other ambassador appointed:

Gruia Otiliu Jacotă to Algeria;

• Monica-Mihaela Ştirbu to Brazil;

• Floricel-Paul Mocanu to Chile;

• Theodora Magdalena Mircea to Cuba;

• Călin-Rolo Stoica to Estonia;

• George Cristian Maior to Jordan;

• Mugurel Ioan Stănescu Kuwait;

• Madălina Lupu to Kazakhstan;

• Alexandrina-Livia Rusu Luxembourg;

• Marius-Gabriel Lazurca to Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala and Costa Rica, with residence in Ciudad de Mexico;

• Maria Ciobanu, to Morocco and Mauritania, with residence in Rabat.

The new Romanian ambassador to UK presents credentials to Queen Elizabeth II

Romania also has a woman ambassador to UK. Laura Popescu presented her credentials to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She is replacing the former ambassador Dan Mihalache.

“Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

Her Excellency Mrs. Laura Popescu, Ambassador from Romania. ,” reads a Facebook post of the Royal Family of Cambridge. ,” reads a Facebook post of the

“I was extremely honoured to present mu credentials as Romania’s ambassador to UK to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I thank Her Majesty for the warm welcome and for our conversation! Deepening the Romanian-British relations and the Strategic Partnership is one of my priorities as ambassador. The relation with the United Kingdom is very important also due to the remarkable presence of the Romanian community, with a significant contribution to the day-to-day life of this state”, ambassador Laura Popescu said.