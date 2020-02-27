Romania names ambassador to Israel after two years of vacancy

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decree to name Radu Ioanid as Romania’s ambassador to Israel.

Romania has not had an ambassador accredited in Tel Aviv for two years. Ioanid received the green light of the join foreign policy committees in Parliament last week.

Born in 1953, Radu Ioanid got a master degree in Sociology (1976) at the University of Bucharest and the PhD title in philosophy at the University in Cluj in 1983.

He emigrated from Romania to the United States of America in March 1987. He had a PhD in History at École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris obtained in 1995.

From December 1990 till September 2000 Ioanid had various management and research positions at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington. He was vice-chairman of the International Committee for Studying Holocaust in Romania, chaired by Elie Wiesel, during October 2003-November 2004.

Ioanid has been manager of the “International Archival Programs Division” within the Holocaust Museum in Washington since 2000.