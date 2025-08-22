Romania Plans to Reintroduce Consular Service Fees in 2026

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) plans to reintroduce a series of fees for Romanians living abroad who need consular services. Ministry representatives argue that these fees are necessary to provide services more easily and quickly for Romanians outside the country.

The MFA intends to amend Law 198/2008 on consular services by reinstating certain fees that were eliminated in 2017. Oana Darie, Director General of the MFA Consular Department, explained during a press briefing on Friday which fees the Ministry proposes to reintroduce:

Reintroduction of travel document fees (€55), except in cases where the passport or ID card has been stolen;

Visa fees: for long-stay visas, an increase to €200 from €120;

Notarial services: a reduced fee from €30 to €20 for translations, and an increased fee for the legalization of translations from €20 to €30.

Fees for civil status services have been eliminated.

The draft proposal is set to be released for public consultation on Friday evening. Afterward, it may be subject to changes, ministry representatives said. If approved by the Government, the fees will come into effect on January 1, 2026. The collected fees will be directed to the MFA budget, except for visa fees, which will be split—50% to the state budget and 50% to the MFA’s revenue.

In 2024, the MFA provided over 923,000 services through its consulates.

“Revenue from the new fees would have amounted to €39 million, of which €18 million from long-stay visas, while €9 million would have gone to the MFA budget,” said Oana Darie. These funds would allow the MFA to implement consular services more efficiently, ministry representatives stated.

“In the last 8 years, most consular services have been provided free of charge,” noted MFA Secretary General Lucreția Tănase.