Romania President to his Moldovan counterpart: You can count on us

Romania is here for the Republic of Moldova, said President Klaus Iohannis, who paid a visit to Chisinau today. While praising Moldova’s support for Ukrainian refugees, Iohannis said that Romania is also endorsing Moldova to cope with the influx of refugees.

“I came to Chisinau today, together with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, with a strong message: Romania is with the Republic of Moldova and all its citizens, as it always has been! You can count on us! And besides Romania, next to you are, in solidarity, all the states of our European and Euro-Atlantic community “, Klaus Iohannis told a joint press conference with his Moldova counterpart, Maia Sandu.

The Romanian head of state said that the talks today tackled, as expected, the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“Romania and the Republic of Moldova, as Ukraine’s neighbours, must take all necessary actions to cope with effects as efficiently as possible,” Iohannis said.

“Besides Romania, all the states of the European and Euroatlantic community are in solidarity with you. In these complicated moments, I want to voice my appreciation for the impressive effort of Mrs. President Maia Sandu, of the Government and of all Moldovan authorities, as well as for the exemplary mobilization of the civil society and of the citizens in welcoming and taking care of the people who are seeking refuge from the horrors of war in Ukraine. I am confident that the Republic of Moldova’s effort will stay imprinted for a for long time in the collective memory, as a profound act of generosity and humanity, which are representative for the Republic of Moldova’s citizens“, President Iohannis pointed out.

