Romania’s president Nicușor Dan said Thursday that the threat posed by drones is no longer merely a regional problem tied to proximity to Russia and that an EU “anti‑drone wall” could be operational within months, as European leaders discussed stronger collective responses to recent unmanned incursions.

“We are now talking about a draft action plan. First we will have the action plan and then potential leaders to coordinate it,” Nicușor Dan told reporters ahead of his participation in the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen. “There are nuances in the discussion, but this is no longer a matter of neighbourhood with Russia, because you have seen events at airports. We did not see drones that flew from Russia or Belarus to those airports. It is a threat we face now … and despite nuances, we are moving forward with this concept.”

Dan said the initiative — which was also discussed at an informal European Council meeting — is now being tied to financing, and when asked when the EU’s anti‑drone capability would be up and running he replied bluntly: “In a few months.”

French president Emmanuel Macron also took a hard line in Copenhagen. “Drones that violate our airspace can be destroyed. Period,” he said, calling for a clear message and stronger, unpredictable deterrence to keep Moscow uncertain about possible responses. Macron urged deeper European coordination with NATO to apply pressure on the so‑called “ghost fleet” of tankers that he says help Russia evade sanctions and finance its war effort, proposing joint inspections and interdiction steps to disrupt those revenues.

NATO limits, Romanian constraints

While some European leaders advocate more assertive measures, Romania’s defence officials stressed the constraints imposed by NATO policy regarding operations over Ukrainian territory.

Defence Minister Ionuț Moșteanu told a press conference that NATO — and therefore Romania — has decided not to intervene in Ukrainian airspace. “At this moment they cannot be shot down. Romania’s position, underscored by President Nicușor Dan, is in fact NATO’s position: the Allies decided that NATO will not operate beyond the Alliance’s borders and will not intervene in Ukrainian airspace,” Moșteanu said, stressing the fine line between helping a country defend itself and becoming a belligerent party.

Moșteanu added that Romania is pursuing a domestic defensive capacity: the Defence Ministry aims, through the SAFE programme, to finance a drone‑production project in partnership with Ukraine. “We do not need attack drones but interceptor drones — a type still under development,” he said. The government also approved two laws to strengthen national defence and civilian preparedness and proposed a voluntary four‑month military training scheme that will pay participants €6,000 and register them as reservists.

Balancing deterrence and escalation

The statements in Copenhagen underscore the balancing act facing European capitals: deter and defend critical infrastructure and airspace from small, hard‑to‑attribute attacks while avoiding escalation that could draw NATO into direct conflict. Macron championed a posture of “strategic ambiguity” and unpredictability as a principal response, while calling for practical measures — including joint maritime operations targeting illicit tanker networks — that would squeeze Russia’s ability to finance its war.

Meanwhile Romania is moving simultaneously on political, financial and industrial tracks: advancing an EU anti‑drone architecture that leaders say could be fielded quickly, exploring on‑the‑ground production of defensive systems with Ukrainian partners, and bolstering national preparedness at home.

As drone incidents across Europe continue to provoke alarm, the debate in Copenhagen highlighted both the urgency felt by EU capitals and the limits imposed by alliance commitments — a dilemma that will shape defensive policies and procurement choices in the months ahead.