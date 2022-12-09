Romania recalls ambassador Hurezeanu from Austria. MAE: Relations will be diminished

The Romania Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urgently recalled the ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, to the country. The summon related to the negative vote that Austria gave to Romania regarding the accession to the Schengen area.

The MAE announces: “It is a political gesture that underlines Romania’s position of firm disagreement with Austria’s conduct and indicates the decision to reduce the current level of relations with this state.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that, considering Austria’s position to vote negatively on the Decision on Romania’s accession to the Schengen area within the Justice and Internal Affairs Council of December 8, 2022, at the disposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania in The Republic of Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, was called to the country for consultations. The management of the Romanian Embassy in Vienna will be provided at the level of ad interim charge of affairs.

According to diplomatic customs, the Romanian side’s decision is a political gesture that underlines Romania’s position of firm disagreement with Austria’s conduct and indicates the decision to reduce the current level of relations with this state”, the MFA press release states.

Romania’s ambassador to Austria did not publicly react after Thursday’s vote in the JHA against Romania’s accession to Schengen. However, two days after the JHA meeting, the Romanian Embassy in Austria published a letter sent by Emil Hurezeanu to the President of Austria on November 25.

Hurezeanu wrote to the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, declaring himself “dismayed and concerned” by “the confusing attempts to create, in the public space, the impression of the existence of a causal link between Romania’s accession to Schengen and the increase in the pressure of illegal migration in Austria, but and to the possible political and social consequences of maintaining this change of attitude”.

He said that the achievements of the Romania-Austria partnership, “strengthened and expanded for years with great efforts, could be turned into a game ball of the current Austrian policy, not least by sacrificing the interests articulated through diplomatic channels”.

“With all these considerations in mind, allow me, Mr. Federal President, to address you a cry for help, which should not be understood as a complaint or criticism, but the expression of my deep concern at the risk of a rupture of the valued Austrian tradition in diplomacy and communication, which endangers our constructive coexistence until now“, stated Hurezeanu in the letter sent to the President of Austria.

Late on Thursday, Romanian Foreign Minister, Bogdan Aurescu, also summoned the Austrian ambassador to Bucharest on Thursday evening to the MFA headquarters to convey the MFA’s protest against “Austria’s unjustified and unfriendly attitude” on Schengen vote.