The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reacted on Friday, after Vladimir Putin spoke about the annulled presidential elections in Romania, citing them as an example of the “manipulation of the people’s will,” in a speech delivered at the annual Valdai Discussion Forum.

“Russia interfered in the elections in Romania, just as it did in the Republic of Moldova, and it systematically intervenes in the elections of other countries, yet it failed,” said the Romanian MFA spokesperson, Andrei Țărnea.

“I understand that there are endless queues at gas stations in the Russian Federation, but I don’t think that means we should once again comment on the same repeated claims coming from the Kremlin, just because they were voiced at Valdai. Russia has interfered in electoral processes and tried to influence elections in Romania, just as it attempted recently in the Republic of Moldova. It does this systematically. It failed, because the citizens of these countries prefer other values and perspectives. We have made it very clear before that we will never accept lessons on democracy, elections, or press freedom coming from Moscow,” stated Andrei Țărnea, spokesperson of the MFA.

He further added: “A country that is the aggressor of a sovereign neighbor, that attempts to annex its territories in a brutal war of conquest, that commits war crimes, that sends hundreds of thousands of its citizens to their deaths, where the opposition is assassinated steps away from the Kremlin, and where there is no independent press or freedom of expression, is in no position to lecture anyone.”

Putin’s Statements at the Valdai Forum

During his intervention at the Valdai Discussion Club, held in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Vladimir Putin criticized how certain countries manage their electoral processes, specifically mentioning Romania. According to the TASS agency, the Russian president stressed that the manipulation of voters’ will and the transformation of elections into a farce cannot go on indefinitely.

“The establishment does not want to give up power, resorts to the direct deception of its own citizens, aggravates the external situation, resorts to all kinds of tricks within their countries – more and more often at the edge of the law or even beyond it. But it will not be possible to endlessly turn democratic electoral procedures into a farce, to manipulate the will of the people, as happened, let’s say, in Romania,” the Russian leader emphasized.

He added that similar processes can be observed in many countries. “In some countries, attempts are being made to ban political opponents who have already gained great legitimacy and great trust from voters. We know, we have gone through this,” said the Russian president. “But this doesn’t work. Bans don’t work.”

Putin also noted that opinion polls in European countries show “a growing rejection of the exaggerated ambitions of political elites.”

“Let the leaders of these countries deal with the problems of their citizens, care for their safety and quality of life, instead of chasing after phantoms,” he said.

Context: Russian Interference in Romania’s Elections

Putin’s statements come in the context of Nicușor Dan presenting the “Georgescu Report,” which outlines how Russia influenced the annulment of elections in Romania, during the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen.

Romania’s Prosecutor General, Alex Florența, also presented the results of the investigation into the annulled 2024 presidential elections. He stated that the decision was influenced by a broad hybrid war orchestrated by Russia, which combined cyberattacks on key institutions with an aggressive online campaign carried out through artificial intelligence.