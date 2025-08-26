Romania Seeks Reentry into U.S. Visa Waiver Program, No Guarantees Yet
The process for including Romania in the Visa Waiver Program has been resumed by the United States, but there are no guarantees that the country will join soon, Romanian Ambassador to Washington Andrei Muraru said on Tuesday.
The inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waiver Program depends solely on the federal government, Muraru emphasized.
“No U.S. official, either in the behind-closed-doors discussions I’ve had or in public statements, has linked the two events – the cancellation on December 6 last year and Romania’s exclusion from the Visa Waiver Program,” the ambassador stated.
“We are now working with the Department of Homeland Security and other U.S. law enforcement agencies to facilitate Romania’s attempt to rejoin the Visa Waiver Program, and we believe significant progress has been made since May, when the decision was announced,” the Romanian diplomat added.
“Obviously, there is no guarantee that Romania will re-enter the program soon, but we believe we have a very good chance and a strong dialogue with both the White House and the State Department, because what Romania is proposing to the United States at this moment is the most comprehensive partnership on border protection and security cooperation among all countries participating so far in the Visa Waiver Program – that is, the 42nd country,” he said.
