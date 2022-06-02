Romania sent a first request for payment of EUR 2.6 bln under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism

The European Commission received on Thursday from Romania the first request under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR) for the payment of 1.8 billion euros in grants and 789.7 million euros in loans (without pre-financing), informs a press release of the Community Executive.

This first payment request is conditioned by the fulfillment of 21 milestones that cover several reforms and investments, reads a press release.

These reforms and investments are in the areas of energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, digital transformation, water management, healthcare, taxation and pensions, education, justice and the fight against corruption, support for the private sector and the audit and control system related to the Recovery Mechanism and resilience.

The Commission has two months to complete its evaluation. The Commission will then forward to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee (EFC) its preliminary assessment of Romania’s compliance with the milestones and targets that are required for this payment to be made.

Romania’s overall recovery and resilience plan amounts to 14.2 billion euros in grants and 14.9 billion euros in loans. The payments granted within MRR are based on the performances obtained and depend on the realization by Romania of the investments and reforms described in its recovery and resilience plan.