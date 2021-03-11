Romania to get EUR 14 M financial aid from EC to counter the coronavirus pandemic

The European Commission is putting forward another package of almost EUR 530 million in additional financial support under the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF). It will contribute to the efforts deployed by 17 Member States and 3 accession countries (Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Albania, Montenegro and Serbia) to safeguard public health in fighting the coronavirus. This funding will support part of their public expenditure on medical and personal protective equipment, emergency support to the population, and measures of prevention, monitoring and control of the spread of the disease.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira said: “The EU Solidarity Fund is a concrete demonstration of European solidarity in action. Since its creation, it has delivered effective assistance and relief to millions of people during difficult times. Last year, we extended its scope to cover major health emergencies. Now we are proposing to mobilise much needed coronavirus-related financial assistance. The EUSF is once again accomplishing its core mission.”

The aid package proposed today also includes the EUR 132.7 million of advance payments already received by Germany, Ireland, Greece, Spain, Croatia, Hungary and Portugal. The mobilisation of the EUSF final payments to the 17 Member States is based on a thorough assessment of the applications submitted, ensuring consistency in the approach and equal treatment.

Romania would receive almost EUR 14 million.

The financial contribution proposed by the Commission has now to be approved by the European Parliament and the Council. The financial aid will then be disbursed to the applicant countries.