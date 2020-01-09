Romania to get less than EUR 3 bln European funds in 2020

Romania will receive less than EUR 3 billion from the European Union this year, Pro TV reported. Our country has lured about one third of its EU money for 2014-2020 in the past 6 years. Minister of European Funds explained that the forecast for 2020 is realistic because there projects only for this sum. However, big infrastructure projects like Moldavia highway or Brasov-Comarnic highway are still lingering.

Romania has attracted EU funds worth EUR 11 bln since 2014. Other EUR 2.8 bln might come this year.

Statistics point though that Romania is below the EU average on fund absorption, ranking 16th in the EU chart. The countries that are shining on EU fund absorption are Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg and Austria.

While in Brussels on Thursday, Romanian PM Ludovic Orban has said that it is important that Romania benefit from an allocation of the EU budget which considers the existing realities.

“At the meeting with the European Commission President we approached several topics, firstly the EU budget. I reiterated our stances on the budget. (…) For us it’s important that Romania benefit from a budget allocation which takes into account the existing realities in our country. We also tackled the Green Deal topic, especially in terms of costs. I pointed out that there is a specific situation in every country, each country has a different capacity to deal with investments needed to achieve the objectives of the agreement,” PM Orban told a news conference at the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU.