Romania to host a European Agency as a first: EU’s new cyber centre

Romania will host the new European Cybersecurity Competence Center (ECCC). It will be the first EU agency on Romania’s territory.

The new agency will be located in Bucharest, which raced with six other European cities: Brussels, Munich, Warsaw, Vilnius, Luxembourg and the Spanish city of Leon. Romania and Belgium were the states going through the final, with Bucharest winning by 15 votes to 12.

ECCC’s main activity will be to manage EU funds, handing out billions of euros in cybersecurity funding and distributing EU money for research into technologies like encryption and network security.

The piece of news has been announced by the Romanian Ambassador to France, Luca Niculescu:

“Following a vote in Brussels Romania is the country to host the recently established European Cybersecurity Competence Center. It is practically the first European agency to be hosted by our country since we have joined the EU 14 years ago. Congratulations to all those who have worked for many months and with a lot of determination for this thing to happen: politicians, diplomacy and administration staff”, ambassador Niculescu posted on Facebook.

Reactions of the Romanian officials came up soon after.

“I hail Romania’s exceptional diplomatic success to obtain the accommodation for the European Cybersecurity Competence Center in Bucharest. It is a particular opportunity to contribute to the cybersecurity of all EU member states, by boosting research and innovation in this field”, President Klaus Iohannis posted on Twitter.

“Exceptional success for Romania: after intense diplomatic endeavors, including at high level, Bucharest will host the EU Cyber Centre, the first EU Agency on Romania’s territory. Romania’s expertise in IT has been acknowledged within EU. Romania will contribute to the European cybersecurity ecosystem,” Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu also twitted.

Marian Murguleț, secretary of state and Chief Information Officer of the Government told Euractiv that the decision represents “both an equity issue, but also one to recognize Romania’s European path in the field”. Murgulet also announced that the new agency will provide tens of new jobs, “30 to start and up to 70-80 more later on”.

“ECCC should also help boost business for local cybersecurity companies and burnish the host country’s reputation on cyber”, Politico reported two days ago.

“The ECCC will serve as a meeting point for EU cyber policymakers and industry officials, promising to boost the local hospitality industry when coronavirus restrictions are eventually lifted,” the source also notes.

“We were the first member state who was interested in hosting the new [center]. And above all we are the only country in this competition who does not host any European agency or body,” said Alexandru Nazare, the country’s representative at Monday’s EU telecom council meeting.

Romania also ranks third in EU statistics on women employees in ICT and 24 percent of ICT graduates in Romania are female, its proposal said.

Romania proposed three locations so to accommodate the centre, two downtown the Capital and one in the northern city: Rosetti Villa, a neoclassical villa, located between Romana and Victoriei squares, and two modern offices, one on 94W Soseau Nordului and another one on 109 Calea Victoriei.