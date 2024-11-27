Romania to Join Schengen with Land Borders on January 1, 2025

In his turn, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, in a message on Facebook, that “Romania’s full accession to the Schengen area from January 1 was agreed in Brussels, in the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States of the European Union (COREPER).”

Accession with land borders is the last stage in Romania’s process of joining the Schengen area, which has been met with refusal on several occasions by states such as Austria, the Netherlands and France. Romania joined this year, on March 31, with air and sea borders.