Romania to kick off measurements on Chilia arm and Bystroye Canal

Romanian authorities will start measurements on the Chilia arm and Bystroye canal on March 15, the Ministry of Transport announced on Friday, when the first meeting between Romanian and Ukrainian officials took place in the scandal regarding the dredging works done by the Ukrainians on Bystroye.

According to the cited source, the technical meeting took place in videoconference format, at the level of experts between the Romanian and Ukrainian sides, being coordinated at the level of state secretaries of both sides.

“The participants agreed that the Romanian side will start the measurements on the Chilia arm and the Bystroye canal from March 15, 2023.At the same time, an expert from each side was established as a single point of contact. They will meet on Monday, March 6, 2023, to determine the details of the plan for carrying out measurements on the Chilia Arm and the Bystroye Canal, which are estimated to last 10 days. The two parties agreed that it is the best solution to clarify the conflicting information on the dredging of the Bystroye Canal and the Chilia Arm. The Romanian side has shown its willingness to have specialists from Ukraine, as well as from third-party institutions, present at these measurements. The Ukrainian side will ensure the security of the Romanian ships and personnel, during the entire period of the measurement activities”, announced the Romanian Ministry of Transport.

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Iuri Vaskov, quoted by Reuters, said a week ago that Ukraine did not violate any agreement by deepening the Bystroye Canal from the Danube, in order to increase its food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the activity carried out.

The explanations came in the context in which Bucharest asked Kiev to immediately stop the dredging works on Bystroye if they are not aimed exclusively at the maintenance of the waterway and requested emergency access to the area to check what works have been done. The scandal broke out on February 15, after the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, declared that “there are signals that Ukraine is currently dredging the Bystroye canal, which could have an impact on the environment and the Danube Delta”, and “the Ministry of Business The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment must come up with a position and inform”.