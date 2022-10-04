Romania to sign EU fund partnership agreement for 2021-2027, EUR 31 bln assigned

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announced that the partnership agreement for the 2021-2027 programming period will be signed on Wednesday, through which Romania will benefit from European funds of 31 billion euros. The money will be invested “in health, in the business environment and for a cleaner environment”, the prime minister said.

“The fact that we managed, in recent months, to open financing lines from PNRR in several fields – energy efficiency, transport and educational infrastructure, modernization of public institutions – is proof that things are going in the right direction. European and national funding and the dynamics of their attraction offer our social and governmental objectives certain perspectives of achievement. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania’s main reform and investment plan for the next four years, is correlated with the new sectoral strategies, with the objectives of sustainable development. We capitalize on the opportunities offered by European resources both through the previous budget exercise and through the new multi-annual framework. Tomorrow we will take a decisive step by signing the partnership agreement for the 2021-2027 programming period. The 31 billion euros of European funds that we will benefit from through the cohesion policy will mean a huge leap for Romania’s development. It will be translated into support for a better life for our citizens, investments in health, in the business environment and for a cleaner environment”, Nicolae Ciucă said on Tuesday.