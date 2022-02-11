Romania to support R. of Moldova through infrastructure projects and lower roaming tariffs

The Romanian government is following with concern the major challenges facing the Republic of Moldova in the energy sector, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in Chisinau in a press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilița. He spoke about the agreements that will allow the construction and consolidation of border road bridges and the reduction of roaming charges.

“In less than three months, we have already signed some of the documents regarding the objectives of the Roadmap on the priority areas of cooperation Romania-Republic of Moldova,” said PM Ciuca, exemplifying with the agreements on non-reimbursable financial assistance of EUR 100 million; building and consolidating border road bridges and reducing roaming tariffs, the collaboration protocols on education, labour and military education, action plans on judiciary and internal affairs, as well as memorandums of understanding on research, innovation, energy security and digital transformation.

The Romanian prime minister explained that the agreement on non-reimbursable financial assistance of 100 million euros for the benefit of the Republic of Moldova will be the instrument through which Romania will support “practically, in the next period, financially and technically, the efforts of the Republic of Moldova for sustainable development, reforms and rapprochement with the EU, as well as increasing resilience in key sectors for society. “

“This agreement will be, practically, the instrument through which we intend to support the firm, solid connection of the Republic of Moldova to the European space, through Romania – through roads and bridges, through electricity and gas networks, through local development projects. The agreements aimed at building a bridge over the Prut River in Ungheni, respectively the consolidation of the border road bridge between Galați and Giurgiulești have a strong practical and symbolic significance regarding the connection between Romania and the Republic of Moldova,” Ciuca added.

As for decreasing the roaming tariffs, the Romanian premier said they will not be reduced immediately

“We need a collaboration framework to reduce roaming charges. Even if today’s agreement does not amount to an immediate reduction in roaming costs, the document provides us with the tools to achieve this goal. We start this process today with the essential involvement of the telephone operators on the two banks of the Prut. We hope to have the results that our citizens expect as soon as possible. Our success will provide role models in the relationship of the Republic of Moldova with other EU countries,” said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

In her turn, the Moldovan PM Natalia Gravilita thanked Romania for this support.

“These funds can also be used for local infrastructure, roads, schools, water supply networks. They will generate jobs. Part of the funds will be used to rehabilitate cultural institutions and media projects. Strengthening convergence between the cultural spaces between the two banks”, said Natalia Gavrilița.