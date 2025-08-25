Romania, Ukraine to Collaborate on Weapons Development

Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu, on a visit to Kyiv, discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, a Romanian-Ukrainian cooperation on military production within the European SAFE program, which has a budget of €150 billion.

Shmyhal also spoke about the “expansion of industrial cooperation,” revealing that the priority will be the production of interceptor drones, FPV drones, and long-range drones.

Denis Smîhal has also announced on Monday, after meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Liviu-Ionuţ Moşteanu, that Bucharest will soon transfer a new military aid package to Ukraine, specifying that this will be the 23rd sent so far, and that the two countries will collaborate on air defense.

In addition to the EU’s SAFE program, the Ukrainian defense minister also mentioned the “possible involvement of Romania in the PURL initiative.”

Through NATO’s Ukraine Priority Needs List (PURL) initiative, NATO members can cooperate to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine. The Netherlands contributed $500 million, while Denmark, Norway, and Sweden collectively pledged $500 million, and Germany will fund an additional $500 million equipment package.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry thanked Romania for its unwavering support in key areas. Romania “has already provided Ukraine with 22 packages of military aid, and soon our soldiers will receive the 23rd,” the minister said in a Facebook post, without giving details, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

“Romania continues to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and makes other significant contributions to the formation of our air defense shield,” Smîhal noted. According to the Ukrainian minister, he agreed with his Romanian counterpart that the two countries “should intensify coordination between their air defense forces.”

Moșteanu: We will continue to stand by them in this fight

“We discussed the use of the SAFE mechanism for joint technological projects and the launch of Ukrainian production in Romania, as well as the possible involvement of Romania in the PURL initiative.

Today, I met with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. We talked about Ukraine’s security, about the peace we all want, about the European future of our region, and about what we can build together beyond the war,” Moșteanu wrote on his Facebook page.

“Ukraine’s fight is a fight for its independence and sovereignty and, at the same time, a fight for our common values. We will continue to stand by them in this struggle, we will collaborate on the development of Romanian-Ukrainian military products through the European SAFE program, we will involve Romanian companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction, and we will work to strengthen security in the Black Sea,” he added.

“Putin believed that through terror and bombs he could stop Ukraine’s European path and threaten Europe’s security. He was wrong. Ukraine is stronger, and Romania is part of the coalition defending democratic values and will be part of rebuilding a safe, European Ukraine,” Moșteanu further stated.

In May this year, the European Council adopted the regulation enabling the implementation of the “Security Action for Europe” (SAFE) instrument, a €150 billion program aimed at increasing the bloc’s defense spending.

SAFE will support member states that want to invest in defense industrial production through joint public procurement, focusing on priority capabilities.

The program will fund urgent, large-scale investments in the European defense industrial and technological base. In addition, SAFE will allow the EU to continue supporting Ukraine by integrating its defense industry into the instrument from the very beginning.

Zelensky thanks Nicușor Dan: “Ukraine values Romania’s deliveries of defensive equipment”

Ukraine truly appreciates Romania’s “vital” support and supplies of defense equipment, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X. The Ukrainian president published several messages of thanks to leaders who sent congratulations on Sunday on his country’s Independence Day. He also attached images of letters that leaders had sent him on the occasion.

“I appreciate the kind, friendly congratulatory letter from President Nicuşor Dan on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Ukraine and Romania face the same security challenges in our region and we are working together to counter them. Ukraine truly appreciates Romania’s support and vital supplies of defensive equipment that help us protect our cities and communities. Together we are working to achieve lasting peace,” Zelensky wrote on the X page.

President Nicuşor Dan conveyed in his letter to the leader in Kiev that “Romania will continue to be a firm and predictable partner for Ukraine, both in terms of security cooperation and further, in the process of reconstruction and European integration.”

He stated that our country will continue to provide “comprehensive support” to the neighboring country regarding the integration file. The Romanian head of state also assured Zelenski that our country will continue to participate in the operationalization of the Alliance’s decisions in the coming period.

Nicuşor Dan expressed his admiration for the courage of the neighboring people. “In recent months, we have witnessed barbaric attacks by Russia on strategic objectives for Ukraine’s energy security, as well as on civilian infrastructure and even on objectives that are part of the universal heritage. Russia continues to repeatedly violate the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and the norms of international law,” said the Romanian president.

President Nicuşor Dan also sent a video message, in English, on Sunday, on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day.