Romanian Association of Rome Club Distances from Georgescu
The Romanian Association for the Club of Rome (ARCoR) reaffirms its firm commitment to European and Atlantic values, reflected by Romania’s membership in the EU and NATO, and wishes to distance itself from the inappropriate use of the history of this association in the electoral campaign, according to a press release.
“The Romanian Association for the Club of Rome (ARCoR) reaffirms its commitment to promoting the fundamental values that underpin a sustainable and equitable future for all, in the context of current global challenges. At the same time, we would like to clarify that, in the current electoral context, ARCoR reaffirms the association’s firm commitment to European and Atlantic values, reflected by Romania’s membership in the EU and NATO, and wishes to distance itself from the inappropriate use of this association’s history in the electoral campaign”, informs the cited source.
ARCoR is part of the global network of the Club of Rome (CoR), a think tank organization dedicated to finding solutions to critical problems of humanity. Founded in 1968, CoR brings together experts from various fields in order to promote solutions to global problems.
The clarifications come as Călin Georgescu, who entered the second round of the presidential elections, was a member of ARCoR.
