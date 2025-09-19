Romanian National Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu warned on Friday, when asked about the Russian drones that entered our country’s airspace, that there will be more provocations from Russia and “it is important to show that we are prepared to defend ourselves”.

“We will continue to see such challenges. I am sure that as we have seen, the challenges in Poland and Romania will continue to be. The important thing is to make decisions wisely and to show that we are prepared to do this together with our allies,” said Moșteanu.

“This alliance shows that it works and we see this here, on the territory of Romania more than ever, because, unfortunately, some Romanians are watching the war from their balconies, in Tulcea, and this is a reality, but here we can rest easy, because we are part of this great protective umbrella,” the minister added.

Asked about the pieces of drones found on a beach in Constanța on Thursday, the Minister of Defense said that checks are being carried out.

“Drone fragments in themselves do not necessarily pose a danger if they are just pieces of plastic. If it’s an unexploded drone, it needs to be checked, and in this case—and yesterday—all state structures with responsibilities were deployed, because we don’t know what else might be there.”

Ionuț Moșteanu said that all incidents are normal given that “we are neighbors to a war” and that, together with allies, Romania will respond more quickly to such provocations.

“From time to time, drone debris appears, whether naval or aerial drones, on Romanian territory, in Dobrogea or near the Black Sea coast. We have over 20 incidents where drone pieces fell on Romanian territory after being destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses; these were documented and reported. In my view, as long as I am here at the Ministry, I try to communicate quickly and make it very clear: this is the reality. Sometimes planes enter Romanian-controlled airspace above the Black Sea, and such things happen. We are neighbors to a war—whether we like it or not, that is reality. What matters is that our institutions work together every day, collaborate better with our allies, and respond faster to such challenges,” he added.

On Saturday, a drone entered Romanian airspace in northern Dobrogea, prompting a reaction from the Romanian Air Force. Two F-16 jets intercepted the drone, maintaining visual and intermittent radar contact for about 50 minutes.

The Ministry of Defense identified the drone as a Russian Geran type, though the Kremlin denied the accusations.