Romanian FM meets new German ambassador in Bucharest

The new ambassador of Germany in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, presented his credential to the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Thursday.

“Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed the level of bilateral trade, as Germany has been the first trading partner of Romania and the third investor in our country for many years. The two interlocutors agreed with the need to intensify sectoral cooperation. At the same time, the two officials reconfirmed that the German minority in Romania and the Romanian citizens living in Germany represent a solid bridge between the two states and are in the priority attention of the Romanian and German authorities alike. Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the important role of the Bilateral Joint Commission on the German minority in Romania, whose last meeting took place in Brasov, between July 7-8, 2021“, reads a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to his CV, Peer Gebauer graduated the Legal Sciences from the University of Tübingen and holds a PhD in Law from the same university (2001). He joined the diplomatic and consular service in 2000.

He was an adviser in the EU Directorate for Legal Affairs of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2001-2002), head of the Legal and Consular Section of the German Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel (2002-2005), political adviser at the German Embassy in Tokyo, Japan (2005-2007). Gebauer was alo an Adviser in the Human Resources Management Department of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and from 2011 to 2014 he was Deputy Director of the same department in the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Between 2014 and 2017, Peer Gebauer was deputy head of mission and head of the economic department at the German Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. During 2017-2019, he was head of the Department of Bilateral Relations with the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, and from 2019 he headed the Directorate of Global Affairs, Sub-Saharan Africa, Development Policy, foreign policy on migration, Federal Chancellery, Berlin. In August 2021 he was appointed ambassador to Bucharest.