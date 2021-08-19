Romanian FM meets new German ambassador in Bucharest
The new ambassador of Germany in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, presented his credential to the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Thursday.
“Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed the level of bilateral trade, as Germany has been the first trading partner of Romania and the third investor in our country for many years. The two interlocutors agreed with the need to intensify sectoral cooperation. At the same time, the two officials reconfirmed that the German minority in Romania and the Romanian citizens living in Germany represent a solid bridge between the two states and are in the priority attention of the Romanian and German authorities alike. Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the important role of the Bilateral Joint Commission on the German minority in Romania, whose last meeting took place in Brasov, between July 7-8, 2021“, reads a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.