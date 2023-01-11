Romanian FM summoned the Iranian ambassador in Bucharest after the hanging of two protesters in Tehran

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, summoned the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest, Sadat Meidani, to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in the context of the execution by hanging, on January 7, of two Iranian protesters.

The ambassador was sent “officially Romania’s firm condemnation of the application of capital punishment, in any circumstances, and, even more reprehensibly, of the practice of executions by hanging of protesters by the Islamic Republic of Iran”, it is stated in a communication sent by the MAE.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry voiced deep concerns of democratic institutions and civil society in Romania, caused by the continuation of human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the conviction of protesters for political reasons, in the absence of a fair trial, in the context of national level demonstrations, were reiterated in September 2022, following the death in custody of young Mahsa Amini. A call was made to stop human rights violations.

The MFA reminded the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest of the conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union of December 12, 2022, with an emphasis on all the problematic aspects that did not receive a constructive response from the authorities in Tehran. It was stressed that the respective aspects of the conclusions adopted by the EU Council remain valid and that their non-resolution has a negative impact on relations with the EU, the release also states.