Romanian FM: We are available to build gas storage of the R. of Moldova in Romania

Romania is asking the European Union for more support for the Republic of Moldova, both to deal with the wave of war refugees from Ukraine and in the run-up to EU accession. Our country is willing to participate in Moldova’s energy security by building a gas storage in Romania, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday, before the meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

“Romania supports Moldova’s accession to the European Union, along with Ukraine and Georgia, and our country is willing to contribute to Moldova’s energy security by building a gas depot on our territory. At the same time, we need to talk about the European perspective of the Republic of Moldova. Romania supports the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, not only Ukraine and Georgia. All three countries deserve to be a member of the European family, and this is not just a circumstantial request from the Republic of Moldova, for example. The Chisinau leadership is very committed to the reform process, the democratic reform process and the European road,” FM Aurescu said.

Romania supports the organization of a Support Conference for the Republic of Moldova in Berlin on April 5, with the aim of creating a Moldova Support Platform and encouraging further assistance to the neighbouring country, Aurescu added.

Aurescu also stated that the sanctions against Russia must be increased, in parallel with the fight against propaganda and misinformation from Moscow.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing talks between the Russian and Ukrainian sides on resolving this conflict. But for these talks to work, Russia needs an immediate end to military action in Ukraine. We call on Russia to end its military aggression and to evacuate its troops from the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, we condemn the loss of life among civilians and Russia’s attacks on civilians and civilian targets, ” Bogdan Aurescu said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Moreover, the Romanian minister insisted on new sanctions against Russia, warning at the same time about the danger of Russian propaganda and misinformation.

“Today we need to discuss what other measures we can take to support Ukraine, and I believe that we need to be available and as open as possible to the adoption of new sanctions against Russia. At the same time, it is important to see what we can do to combat war propaganda and misinformation by Russia in Ukraine and the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, we need to see what steps can be taken to further isolate Russia in international fora, and in this context I welcome the adoption today by the Ministers of the principles on Russia and Belarus in multilateral fora. I think it is important to work even harder together to isolate Russia on the international stage,” said Bogdan Aurescu.