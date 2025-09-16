Four companies with ties to the Russian Federation carried out actions during the 2024 election campaign and elections, aiming to “shape public opinion, destabilize the authorities’ decision-making capacity, and dilute societal cohesion,” stated Romania’s General Prosecutor, Alex Florența, on Tuesday. This comes as prosecutors have decided to indict Călin Georgescu for actions against the constitutional order.

“Romania was the primary target of extensive hybrid campaigns during the 2024 elections, with hostile actors continuously seeking to influence public opinion, destabilize governmental decision-making, and weaken societal cohesion,” according to ongoing investigations by the General Prosecutor’s Office, Alex Florența said on Tuesday.

The General Prosecutor noted that this campaign manifested through cyberattacks and measures aimed at destabilizing public order.

“The campaign in Romanian territory was carried out through cyberattacks, public order destabilization measures, and micro-targeted disinformation campaigns designed to influence the electorate. These hybrid aggressions exploited national audience vulnerabilities, using social media platforms in versatile ways, circumventing existing policies regarding political promotion, and employing social engineering techniques that segmented the population to deliver personalized messages to already receptive audiences. The intended result was the disruption of the optimal electoral process,” Florența explained.

He warned that Romania remains under the threat of hybrid aggression, emphasizing that modern hybrid warfare is far more insidious and pernicious than traditional warfare, but still profoundly impacts social and economic life.

Călin Georgescu and Aggressive Online AI Campaigns

Alex Florența stated that micro-targeting of the population began in 2019, with hybrid warfare campaigns starting in 2022. By 2024, the campaign of an independent candidate intensified, referring to former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu.

Georgescu has been indicted for complicity in attempting actions against the constitutional order and for communicating false information, according to judicial sources cited by Romanian media.

“We must note that from November 2024, extremist communities increasingly circulated narratives and inciting messages promoting hatred and violence associated with the campaign of an independent candidate (Călin Georgescu), creating societal panic. The rise in content encouraging violent actions began during the first round of elections and evolved systematically, using AI-generated content to promote hate and incitement,” the General Prosecutor added.

He also stated that this type of narrative and the way online content is created corresponds to the operational pattern of the Russian Federation, and similar tactics have been reported in other countries such as Moldova and Georgia.

Exploiting Nostalgic Sentiments from the December 1989 Revolution

Florența further noted that “pro-Russian propaganda channels were also used.” “On social media, messages inciting hatred and violent actions, including against authorities, were identified. Most of these threats were framed around the idea of a general revolt, with messages containing phrases that exploited nostalgic sentiments, often referring to the December 1989 Revolution,” the prosecutor said.

He explained that behind the hashtag #revoluție, “an entire range of such messages, inciting hatred and violence, went viral around the first round of the presidential elections.” This hashtag was “launched somewhere from Russian infrastructure on Telegram channels and later went viral through a whole supporting infrastructure,” Florența added.

He also mentioned that there is an overabundance of such AI-generated messages online. This demonstrates entirely artificial behavior, yet it creates tension and a state of agitation among the targeted communities. Naturally, these messages are subsequently picked up and further spread by various extremist groups nationally, Florența noted.

Four Companies with Links to the Russian Federation Identified

Florența also spoke about troll farms that participate in spreading these messages. “We are talking about fake accounts that mimic official accounts, pretending to be genuine users, as well as entire bot networks. These are tools used to artificially amplify the visibility of certain content, whether through comments or clicks. Additionally, there is a network of recruited influencers who simply replicate some of the narratives in favor of the Russian Federation. All of this starts from simple, emotional, and easily shareable viral content,” he explained.

“During the investigations, four companies with confirmed links to the Russian Federation were identified. Both prior to and in the period leading up to the 2024 elections, these companies conducted informational activities through the development and support of complex IT systems — websites created for distributing malicious content, social media pages exhibiting coordinated, inauthentic behavior, and content largely generated by artificial intelligence. Within this ecosystem, a wide network of websites was identified, whose traffic was primarily driven by advertisements promoted in most cases by these four companies with confirmed Russian ties.

The connections of these companies to the Russian Federation are evidenced by multiple factors — for example, the locations listed as their international offices are sometimes in commercial buildings, suggesting these addresses may be fictitious. Analyzing the history of these companies revealed that some were established by the Russian Federation, occasionally financed by Russian investment holdings. The companies’ trademarks are sometimes registered by other firms in offshore jurisdictions, which are themselves managed by other companies based in the Russian Federation,” Florența explained.

Nicușor Dan congratulates the Prosecutor General’s Office, but also slams it

President Nicuşor Dan said on Tuesday that the research presented by the Prosecutor General represents consistent evidence of Russian disinformation actions in Romania and of influencing the 2024 presidential elections.

The Romanian President said in a message posted on Facebook that “the research presented today by the Prosecutor General represents consistent evidence of Russia’s systematic disinformation actions in Romania in recent years and of the substantial influence of the 2024 presidential elections.”

“Because it is a matter of national security, I invite the media to continue investigating the facts that the prosecutor’s office was able to make public and present them to the public. Because it is an issue that has affected social cohesion, I invite all Romanians to inform themselves about what happened in November 2024 and in recent years in the Romanian communication space,” the head of state added.

However, criticism was also on the table. “I congratulate the Prosecutor General’s Office for the research presented today, maintaining my criticisms that I have expressed over time on their general activity,” President Dan concluded.