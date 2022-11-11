Romanian Gov’t wants to establish a Science and Technology Office in Silicon Valley

The Bucharest Cabinet wants to establish a Science and Technology Office on the territory of the USA, in Silicon Valley, and will also create a Romanian Committee for Artificial Intelligence, for which 52 million euros have already been allocated, PM Nicolae Ciucă announced in the Government meeting.

“It is clear that we do not aim at anything other than the establishment of an innovation nucleus that can operate on the territory of the United States, in Silicon Valley. Of course, it is not only about coordination and cooperation with the United States, with this hub of innovation in Silicon Valley, but it is also about cooperation with other similar structures around the world. As such, within the strategic partnership with the USA we are coming with a new component, because we already have a whole series of links, only they have not been formalized and have not been until now, coordinated and managed as it should be at the level of a government institution”, the prime minister pointed out.

The initiative belongs to the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, which proposed another memorandum for the establishment of the Romanian Committee for Artificial Intelligence. “We already have 52 million euros secured for the creation of the hub for artificial intelligence. As such, we need to do in such a way that we use the intelligence of our researchers and those who are concerned and work in the field of research and innovation, both in the country, as well as abroad, to be able to engage in this hub at the national level“, the prime minister also said.