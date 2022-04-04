Romanian leaders retort to information about mass murders in Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis reacted on Sunday to reports of massacres in Ukraine, saying they are another argument that Russia’s illegal aggression must be stopped because it has “terrible, indescribable” consequences. The head of state demands that those responsible be held accountable by international justice.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has terrible, unspeakable consequences – the images of Bucha&other towns in ?? must be a reminder for the whole world that we must stop this illegal aggression and that all those found responsible must pay! The international justice should prevail! — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) April 3, 2022

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca also condemned the “terrible” crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine and demands that they be tried and punished by international justice.

“Children, women, abused and cold-blooded civilians are waiting for justice,” Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

In his turn, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu called for the perpetrators of the atrocities in Ukraine to be held accountable by international justice. Romania supports, in this sense, a thorough investigation launched by the International Criminal Court, said Bogdan Aurescu.

During a a debate organized by the New Strategy Center think tank at the National Military Circle on Monday, an event attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, Eva-Maria Liimets, the Romanian FM said that “the Bucha massacre is Russia’s responsibility” because the crimes took place during the period when this area was under Russian occupation.

“Let me be very clear. The Bucha massacre is Russia’s responsibility, because all these crimes took place when this Ukrainian area was under Russian occupation. We must do everything we can to stop this illegal war against Ukraine. And we must do everything we can to make those responsible for this massacre accountable to justice. For this reason, Romania, Estonia, but also many other countries – I think over 40 countries – filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court on March 2 and asked prosecutors to launch an investigation into genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Ukraine. Unfortunately, what I saw yesterday is a confirmation of the fact that I was right “, said Bogdan Aurescu.

In Moldova, President Maia Sandu said she was shocked by the massacre committed by Russian invaders in the Ukrainian city of Bucea and announced that she was declaring a day of national mourning in memory of the victims of the current war in Ukraine.

Western leaders and international organizations have condemned, in the harshest terms, the horrors discovered in Ukraine.