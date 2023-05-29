Romanian MFA retorts to the inciting messages of the Hungarian president in Romania

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reacted on Sunday evening to the messages posted online by the president of Hungary, Katalin Novak, regarding Transylvania. During the day, she posted on Facebook a video with the anthem of the Szekler Land, after her visit to Romania, in Șumuleu Ciuc.

The description of the material included a line from the song referring to Transylvania: “Don’t let Transylvania perish, Lord.” MAE strongly disapproves of her statements and claims that it conveyed to the leader from Budapest that “such statements do not correspond to the desired promotion of a pragmatic, good-neighborly and collaborative relationship between the two countries”.

The MFA representatives say that the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest, Zákonyi Botond, was promptly contacted and conveyed his firm disapproval of the inappropriate public messages, such as the one targeting a historical region of Romania that “do not correspond to the desired promotion of a pragmatic relationship, of good neighborliness and collaboration between the two countries”.

“The Romanian MFA promptly contacted the Hungarian ambassador in Romania and conveyed its firm disapproval of the fact that, despite repeated calls from the Romanian side to show restraint in public statements and messages in the context of private visits made by Hungarian officials and politicians to Romania, and in the context of the visit of these days, inappropriate public messages were launched, such as the one targeting a historical region of Romania.

In the context, it was also stated that such statements do not correspond to the desired promotion of a pragmatic relationship, of good neighborliness and collaboration between the two countries, in the immediate interest of Romanian and Hungarian citizens regardless of ethnicity, as well as the spirit of the Treaty of Understanding and Cooperation and good neighborliness between Romania and the Republic of Hungary (signed in Timișoara, on September 16, 1996) and the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Hungary for Europe of the 21st century (adopted in Budapest, on November 29, 2002)”, the Ministry of Business transmitted of Internal Affairs.

The President of Hungary attended the Catholic Pentecost pilgrimage from Şumuleu Ciuc on Saturday. Later, it published a video material from the event, with the anthem of the Szeklerland. The clip is accompanied by a message, a verse of the song, which refers to Transylvania. “Don’t let Transylvania perish, Lord.“