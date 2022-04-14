Romanian Parliament speakers to go to Kyiv

The Speakers of the Romanian parliament chambers, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, Florin Citu and Marcel Ciolacu announced they would go to Kyiv at the end of this month, most probably on April 27.

“We are going to Kyiv, I don’t know if exactly on the 27th, but it will definitely go. The route and most of the meetings are set. Both I and the President of the Senate were invited. It was normal to have a common approach, at least diplomatically it is correct and we will go together “, said Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday.

Asked if they will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ciolacu said: “It is in the proposed calendar and we believe that this meeting will materialize, especially after the speech held in the Romanian Parliament, and not only with Mr. Zelensky. We will also have trips to conflict areas and the most affected areas.”

He added that the issue of the Romanian minority in Ukraine “is on the agenda”

“The Romanian minority is involved, they are Ukrainian citizens, in this war with the population. You have seen from the speech in Parliament a new approach to minorities,“he said.

Ciolacu added that he wants to meet with Iohannis before going to Ukraine. “I assume I will have a discussion when I travel to Kyiv. I can’t program it, but I know the Constitution and I want to respect it. Foreign prerogatives are with the president and it is normal to communicate in such a complex of circumstances“, said Ciolacu.