Mihai Jurca, head of the Chancellery of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, announced the reorganization of the institution on Friday. He announced that 40% of the positions of employees and dignitaries at the Chancellery will be abolished. Also, the drivers and half of the 30 protocol cars will disappear. He also announced the departure of the RAAPPS waiters who were in charge of protocol at the government.

According to Mihai Jurca, out of the total of 176 positions subordinated to the Chancellery, 105 will remain, saving approximately 850 thousand lei per month. The biggest reduction will be in the offices of dignitaries, where the number of advisors will be reduced by more than half. Ministers will be left without the food they used to receive after Government meetings.

Romanian Government Cuts RAAPPS Deal: Waitstaff Eliminated, Official Car Fleet Halved

The Chief of Staff to Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced on Friday that the government will cancel its contract with the State Protocol Authority (RAAPPS), which cost the state 80,000 lei per month for the services of eight waiters catering to dignitaries.

Mihai Jurca, head of the Chancellery, also revealed that a bottle of soft drink purchased through RAAPPS cost twice as much as in a regular store. Changes are also being made to the car and driver services provided under the same RAAPPS contract.

Major Cuts to Staff and Expenses

Currently, the Prime Minister’s Chancellery has 176 positions, including 15 vacancies. After the reorganization, there will be only 105 positions—representing a 40% reduction in staffing. The number of dignitaries will be cut by 48%, resulting in monthly savings of 615,000 lei on their salaries and an additional 250,000 lei from administrative staff wages. The total monthly savings: 850,000 lei.

Breakdown of current staffing:

99 positions in the administrative body

77 positions for public dignitaries (including the Prime Minister, Chief of Staff, State Secretaries, and their teams)

16 state advisors

4 state secretaries

42 staff members in dignitary offices

8 staff in the PM’s Cabinet

27 in the Protocol Directorate

28 in the Communication Directorate

25 administrative roles

1 position for data security

13 in the Public Policy and Resilience unit

2 in the legal department

Under the restructuring:

State advisors will be reduced to 11

State secretaries remain at 4

The dignitary support staff will drop to 14

The PM’s Cabinet will be downsized

The Protocol Directorate will become a 12-person service

Communication staff will drop to 18

New Department for Government Continuity

A new Department for Government Continuity will be created with 7 positions. Its goal is to ensure traceability and institutional memory for the activities of public dignitaries. Jurca compared the current lack of institutional continuity to the legend of Master Manole—every administration has to “rebuild from scratch.”

The public audit office within the Chancellery will be dissolved, with responsibilities transferred to the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG).

Budget Transparency and RAAPPS Cuts

The Chancellery’s budget for this year is 41 million lei. The largest cost—12 million lei annually—is related to vehicle usage for 30 cars, excluding fuel. Jurca noted an average fuel consumption of 20L/100km, stating that the government could afford to replace the cars annually with those sums.

Daily cost per car (including VAT): 1,300 lei, not including fuel. RAAPPS also receives roughly 3 million lei per year for protocol services, 2.3 million of which go toward catering.

Jurca criticized the excessive markup on basic items:

“A 0.33L bottle of soda costs 8.5 to 9 lei through RAAPPS. The same product is 3.5–4 lei in stores.”

He also noted that monthly protocol expenses amounted to 300,000 lei, covering water, coffee, and tea for staff—about 300 lei per office. Post-government meeting buffets have been eliminated.

Vehicle and Driver Changes

Moving forward, every dignitary will be assigned a Dacia Duster, but no drivers will be provided. The government has already cut the car fleet in half, eliminated driver-related costs, and plans to renegotiate the contract for official vehicles.

According to Romania’s public servant code, civil servants losing their jobs may be reassigned to other government institutions if positions are available. Contract-based staff with fixed terms will have their contracts terminated after the restructuring.