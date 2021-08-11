Romanian PM Florin Citu admits he was imprisoned for 2 days in the US for drunk driving

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cîțu admitted on Wednesday that he was imprisoned in the United States in a case of driving under the influence of alcohol, in 2000. He spent two days in prison. The information appeared before in the press.

“It simply came to our notice then. It’s about DUI, driving under the influence of alcohol. I paid that fine, a very large fine. It’s a misdemeanor. I made a mistake 20 years ago. It is interesting that in four rounds of election with PSD this information did not appear, it is now revealed in the internal competition from PNL“, said Cîțu.

The prime minister mentioned that he was the one driving at that time, adding that he paid very dearly, being forced to sell his car as well. “It is not an event I am proud of,” said Florin Cîțu.

Asked if he informed the president Klaus Iohannis and the chairman of the National Liberal Party, Ludovic Orban about this situation, when he was appointed minister Cîțu replied while smiling: “It is a contravention. I also paid traffic fines in Romania “.

The information that the prime minister Florin Cîțu spent two days in prison in the USA for driving under the influence of alcohol was initially published by the Flux24 portal.

Although PM Citu said he was a sentence for DUI, driving under the influence, on the Iowa court’s website is mentioned as OWI (operating while intoxicated).

Iowa imposes mandatory minimum sentences for OWI convictions. The penalties increase depending on whether the driver has prior OWI convictions.