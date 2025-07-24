UDMR President Kelemen Hunor stated on Thursday in Miercurea-Ciuc that the meeting between Romania’s Prime Minister, Ilie Bolojan, and Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, was “very good and constructive.” He added that the two leaders primarily discussed strengthening Romanian-Hungarian relations and that Viktor Orbán extended an invitation to Bolojan to visit Budapest.

“It was a very good and constructive meeting — Mr. Bolojan’s first as Prime Minister with Prime Minister Orbán, although they had met before when Mr. Bolojan was interim President. First of all, I want to say that it’s perfectly natural for the Hungarian Prime Minister, when visiting Romania for a few days, to meet, even informally, with the Romanian Prime Minister. And that’s what happened — the meeting was arranged in just a few hours, and this is standard practice in Europe and in the region,” Kelemen said.

He added that the discussion focused on Romanian-Hungarian relations, particularly in the economic sector: “There’s a lot of work to be done — the trade deficit is significantly in Hungary’s favor and the balance is uneven. There are areas where cooperation can improve: agriculture, food processing, energy. Strengthening collaboration in these areas must be a priority.”

Kelemen also said the two leaders spoke about the current situation in both Romania and Hungary and shared experiences regarding large deficits and public debt: “Absolutely normal topics for such an informal bilateral meeting. I was surprised at how relaxed and open they both were in addressing all the topics during a nearly two-hour discussion.”

He confirmed that Viktor Orbán invited Ilie Bolojan to Budapest, and that details of the visit will be finalized soon: “There was a verbal invitation, and it will likely be formalized in writing within a few days. At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Orbán told Ilie Bolojan: ‘I look forward to welcoming you in Budapest — officially, if you accept the invitation.’ And Ilie Bolojan responded, ‘Yes, we’ll sort out the details later,’” Kelemen concluded.

The Hungarian Prime Minister later posted a photo from the meeting on social media.