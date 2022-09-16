Romanian PM mentions possibility of minimum wage, pension hikes as of 2023

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă declared on Friday that there is political will on the part of the governing coalition to increase the minimum wage and the pension in 2023.

“There is a possibility that starting from 2023, as we have discussed in the Coalition and we have stated every time, we will support the increase of the minimum wage and the pension, only that these data, as is normal and responsible, will be made public after we have the budget projection for the year 2023. It is as possible, there is the political will of both the PNL and the PSD, so that we can make such a decision”, said PM Ciucă.

The president of PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that pensions should increase by at least 10% from next year. He stated again that there is also a need to increase the minimum wage to 3,000 lei.

The European Parliament adopted, on Wednesday, with 505 votes in favor, 92 against and 44 abstentions, a directive on minimum wages in the EU, which stipulates, among other things, that countries must guarantee that the minimum wages they set allow workers to have a decent living, taking into account the cost of living and the general level of wages.

On Thursday, after the Coalition meeting, the PSD requested that the European minimum wage mechanism be applied in Romania from January 1, 2023. This would mean an increase in the minimum wage to approximately 3,000 lei.