Romanian PM: Potential refugee distribution quota to be discussed in CSAT, EU

Romania Prime Minister Florin Cîţu announced on Friday that the discussions regarding a possible quota of Afghan refugees in Romania will take place in the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) and at the level of the European Union.

“We extracted four more people from Kabul this morning: a Romanian citizen and three other people of other nationalities. We are in constant contact with another 14 people who arrived at the airport and we will now prepare the procedure to take them to Islamabad. We got in contact with the Afghan scholarship holders who came to Romania, nine of them were contacted – there were, it seems, 14 all of them -, some of them expressed their desire to come to Romania and we make every effort to bring them to Romania. For the staff that worked with the Ministry of National Defense in Afghanistan, all steps are being taken, it is a procedure under way. As for a potential refugee distribution quota in Romania, these discussions will take place first at the level of the European Union, EC and after that we’ll debate it in Romania, at the CSAT meeting next week,” PM Cîțu said.

President Klaus Iohannis has convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense for next Wednesday, August 25, starting with 16.00, at the Cotroceni Palace, according to an announcement of the Presidential Administration. The agenda of the meeting includes the security situation in Afghanistan and its implications for Romania.