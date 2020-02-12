presidency.ro
Romanian President accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia

By Alina Grigoras
President Klaus Iohannis has welcomed the Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, who is paying a two-day visit in Romania. It is the first visit at this level paid by a Saudi official in our country in the past 30 years.

FM Al-Jubeir has reiterated the invitation extended to the Romania President by HM, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to pay a visit in Riad and this invitation has been accepted,” reads a press release by the Romanian Presidential Administration.

In his turn, President Iohannis “has praised the good existing relations between the two countries”, the more as  this year marks 25 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Romania and the Saudi Arabia Kingdom.

Romania’s President underlined that there an important potential to enhance the existing ties, both at political and economic level.

At the same time, the two officials “have underscored the need to further develop bilateral relations both in business, but also in other sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, IT, renewable energies, tourism, defence and security.

Moreover, President Iohannis hailed the decision of the authorities in Riad to issue touristic visas for foreign tourists, including for the Romanians.

