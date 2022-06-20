Romanian president attends the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Riga

President Klaus Iohannis is attending the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) and the fourth edition of the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum in Riga today, the Presidential Administration announced.

Considering the new geopolitical background prompted by the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, the presidents attending the summit are expected to find a way on how the Initiative should position itself in the current European security situation, and on how the 3SIf could enforce strategic interconnection projects in the three basic areas of the Initiative: transport, energy, digital infrastructure.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is reiterating at the summit Romania’s bilateral and multilateral support for Ukraine, referring “to all the ways in which the Initiative can help Ukraine, especially through the interconnection projects in which this country could participate as a partner of the Initiative. Also, the President of Romania will emphasize the importance of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia receiving a similar support from the Initiative, given their vocation to become European Union members, just like Ukraine,” reads the Presidential Administration press release.

Iohannis ‘ message is that Romania is endoring the activities of the Initiative in full compliance with the strategic agenda of the European Union, as well as in the direction of strengthening the transatlantic partnership.

“Klaus Iohannis will also highlight the importance for Romania of the Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia transnational connection projects, the implementation of which will improve military mobility and infrastructure resilience in the region, which are essential in the current European security environment,” the Presidential Administration also says.

Romania hosted in 2018 the third Initiative Summit, which adopted essential decisions for the future of this cooperation platform, such as: the list of major top priority interconnection projects in the fields of transport, energy and digital infrastructure; the organization of the first Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative (gathering over 600 officials and business representatives from the 3SI member countries and other EU member states, the U.S., the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership, as well as representatives of the EU and of the European and international financial institutions); the launch of the network of the 3SI Chambers of Commerce (by the signing of the Joint Declaration on the creation of this network by 7 Chambers of Commerce and Industry); the initiation of the procedure to launch the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (by the signing of the Letter of Intent on the 3SI Investment Fund by 6 dedicated institutions from the 12 participating states).