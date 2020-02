“I strongly condemn the violent attacks against innocent people that took place in #Hanau. My condolences to those who have lost family and friends! Romania stands in solidarity with #Germany,” said Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Twitter.

Ten people were killed in a shooting in Hanau, near Frankfurt, after a suspected far-Right gunman opened fire at two shisha bars.

Police later said they found the bodies of the suspected shooter and another person at a house not far from the second bar.