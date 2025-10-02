Romanian President Nicușor Dan stated at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen that the European Union remains united in supporting Ukraine and confronting hybrid threats. The head of state highlighted the dangers posed by drones, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns, presenting the so-called “Georgescu Report,” which outlines how Russia influenced the cancellation of elections in Romania.

President Dan also discussed cooperation with Ukraine on military technologies, Russian assets, Romania’s military modernization plans, and the goal of Moldova joining the European Union by 2028.

When asked about the EU accession process for Moldova and Ukraine, Dan said: “There is great enthusiasm for a Western victory. Both sides are eager for Moldova’s accession. There has been much discussion about Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s inclusion, so there is a technical issue to resolve. But there is strong EU will for Moldova to become part of the EU by 2028 at the latest. I would bet it will happen by then.”

Regarding European countries’ commitments to supporting Ukraine and regional security risks, Dan stated: “All EU countries have committed to maintaining this international order, meaning they pledged to help the country under attack – Ukraine.” He added that Russia has also launched systematic disinformation campaigns in Moldova, Romania, and neighboring countries. “There are cyberattacks on regional infrastructure, and now there is the drone issue, which disrupts airports and the economy. The EU is defending both international order and itself.”

On Russian assets, Dan explained that “this is one of the technical discussions just beginning. It is a new legal situation. International law, in this financial area, has not faced such issues before. There are risk scenarios.” On acquiring Abrams tanks, he added: “There is a national armament plan approved by CSAT, aiming for investments until 2040. Romania has had a deficit in armament until recently. It is a technical discussion among the government, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defense, and army commanders on what to buy first.”

Cooperation on Combating Disinformation

Regarding European measures to counter disinformation, Dan noted that “many improvements are still needed. Institutions cooperate to remove content in disinformation cases, but there is more work to do.” On tackling tax evasion, he recalled discussions in the Supreme Defense Council and with the Ministry of Finance, noting a Romanian software tool that identified phantom companies involved in fraudulent VAT claims.

When asked what Romania can learn from Moldova, Dan said: “Moldova was better prepared because they anticipated what came. Romania did not expect it, but if we have elections now, a situation like November 2024 will not happen again. Regarding public communication and social media, there is still work to do.”

On the risk of losing EU funds due to stalled measures, including local administration reform, he said: “Currently, there is no risk. As long as we continue current policies, the risk will decrease. The administration package is more about reform than deficit management.”

- Advertisement -

Military and Reserve Forces Updates

Dan explained that previous legislation on reservists was inefficient, leaving 4,000–5,000 reservists. The new system introduces a four-month voluntary, paid training period for participants to learn military service.

EU Democratic Shield and Anti-Drone Wall

A phenomenon like the one in November 2024, which led to Călin Georgescu winning the first round of the presidential elections and then the annulment of the elections following secret service reports on foreign interference and violation of electoral rules, will not happen again in Romania, declared President Nicușor Dan at a press conference in Copenhagen where he presented the report made by Prosecutor General Alex Florența on the actions of the former candidate, before European leaders gathered at the meeting of the European Political Community. Asked about EU measures following election disruptions, Dan explained the “Georgescu Report” details how seemingly benign websites, such as those on spirituality, were used for Russian propaganda. He said the European Commission plans to propose a “democratic shield” by year-end to counter disinformation.

“I came with the document and many of the people I spoke with asked me for a copy and said they would read it on the plane back. There was interest,” said the president when asked about the reaction of European leaders.

Regarding the anti-drone wall, Dan said preliminary funding discussions have started and will continue in Brussels on October 23–24. He highlighted the rapid technological evolution of drones and the need for European countries to share expertise. Romania aims to collaborate with Ukraine to access drone technology through mutually beneficial exchanges.

Security and Economic Cooperation

Dan noted that Moldova’s president presented recent election results and next steps toward EU accession. Discussions also covered security, economic cooperation, and defense. He added that he held talks with the Armenian prime minister, with the next European Political Community summit scheduled in Armenia next year.

EU Action Plan and Security Focus

Dan emphasized that discussions focused on the EU Commission’s action plan, to be presented at the informal Brussels Council. “We have financial instruments for defense that now need integration,” he said, stressing that European security was central to the talks, addressing both physical threats and hybrid warfare, including drones, disinformation, and cyberattacks. Romania also participated in a working group on drug trafficking, highlighting the need for European collaboration on intelligence, financial tracking, and medical methods.

The Romanian president had stated earlier that the drone threat is no longer just a matter of proximity to Russia, and the EU’s anti-drone wall could be operational within months.